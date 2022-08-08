Google has updated what it considers to be spam when it comes to Google Business Profile posts in the Business Profile posts content policies. The new line added under the avoid section says “examples of such content that is not allowed includes “duplicate photos, posts, videos, and logos.”

Duplicate. Yes, the new line says that “duplicate photos, posts, videos, and logos” was added as an example of Google posts that would be rejected or removed because it is considered spam. That line was not on the Google document prior and was just recently added.

Screenshot. Here is a screenshot of the addition:

Consequence. What happens if you are caught posting duplicate photos, posts, videos, or logos in your Google Business Profile posts? Well, those posts may be rejected or removed from Google Search and Google Maps.

Joy Hawkins and Colan Nielsen posted this on Friday:

We have been hearing a ton of complaints about rejected posts recently. If you're using logos in your images or stock photos ("duplicate photos"), that could be why. https://t.co/ajVe9VfkZj — Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) August 5, 2022

Why we care. If you do a lot of Google Business Profile posts, make sure not to duplicate photos, posts, videos, or logos in your Google Business Profile posts. If you see some of your posts being rejected recently, it might be related to the revised guidelines Google has added the other day.