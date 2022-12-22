Merchant Center Feeds issue
There is no indication on what caused the outage, how many merchants are affected, or when a resolution will be reached.
Nicole Farley on December 22, 2022 at 11:40 am | Reading time: 1 minute
Just in time for the holidays, Google has reported a Feeds issue in Merchant Center. The following is a screenshot from the status dashboard.
Why we care. This issue could affect your product feed. Keep an eye on the dashboard for a resolution.
Related stories
New on Search Engine Land