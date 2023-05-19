ChatGPT is now available as an iOS app. The app is free and offers all the features you’ll find on the web version.

Why we care. ChatGPT has become an essential and popular tool for several SEOs, search marketers and content creators. Now you can use it whenever and wherever you want, all while maintaining your history. Plus, the app interface seems a bit more user-friendly than using ChatGPT on a mobile browser.

Plus. You’ll need to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus to get access to its GPT-4 model, as well as the other Plus features.

Voice input. The app also uses OpenAI’s speech-recognition system, called Whisper, to enable voice input. Early reports indicated this feature to be a bit buggy.

U.S. only for now. The app will roll out to U.S. users first, then expand to more countries in the coming weeks.

ChatGPT on Android “soon.” OpenAI said an app is coming soon for Android users.