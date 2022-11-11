TikTok has launched an in-app ecommerce feature
The app is trying to compete with Amazon with a new feature now available in the US.
In addition to its most recent shopping features, TikTok has just launched TikTok Shop, where users can now make purchases directly through the app.
Availability. TikTok officially began testing in the U.S. this week. It was previously only available in the UK and seven countries in Southeast Asia.
Invite only. TikTok is currently inviting select U.S. businesses to participate in the initiative. That means live streamers from places where the feature is not live will need to continue directing shoppers to third-party websites.
What TikTok says. “We’ve seen the positive impact of TikTok Shop, and we’re excited to continue experimenting with this new commerce opportunity to support businesses of all sizes.”
In other TikTok news. TikTok has released several new features and products this year, including:
- A look inside TikTok’s new automated Smart Performance Campaigns
- 3 TikTok LIVE features, updates, and policies
- TikTok has a new Focused View campaign objective
- TikTok releases Photo Mode and 7 new editing tools
- YouTube has introduced a TikTok and Twitch co-streaming feature
Why we care. The new feature is invite-only, but if the Shop feature becomes available to advertisers and brands globally, you should start testing it as an alternative way to promote your products.
