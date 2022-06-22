Google has announced it has added a new attribute to Google Business Profiles for LGBTQ+ owned businesses. This new attribute can be added within your verified Google Business Profile and it makes it easier to find LGBTQ+ owned businesses in their own community.

What the attribute looks like. Here is what the new LGBTQ+ owned attribute looks like in a business listing in Google Maps or Google Search:

How to add the attribute. Here are the steps to add this attribute to your Google Business Profile:

Go to your Business Profile. Learn how to find your profile. Select Edit profile Business information. Near the top, select the More tab. Select the category you want to change. Next to the attribute, select Yes or No. When you’re finished updating your attributes, select Save.

Other attributes. Yelp has had this type of attribute since May 2021, this is another case of where Google is playing catch up to Yelp. In 2018, Google introduced family-led (which is no longer available), veteran-led and women-led attributes, in 2020 Google added black-owned attributes and in 2021 Google added a latino-owned attribute in business profiles.

One note, Google did have the LGBTQ+ Friendly and Transgender Safespace back in 2020, this new attribute is more objective and is designed to just highlight LGBTQ+ business owners much like Black-owned and Latino-owned attributes do

Pride month. Google added that the “LGBTQ+ community represents nearly 8% of the American population, with 20% of Gen Z identifying as a member of the community. As the number of LGBTQ+ individuals increase, so does our presence and prominence in our communities. In fact, there are 1.4 million LGBTQ-run companies in the U.S., accounting for $1.7 trillion a year in revenue too. Over the past decade, Google has partnered with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and 30 local affiliate chambers to support and grow LGBTQ+ owned businesses and organizations. Today, Grow with Google’s partnership with the NGLCC has helped thousands of LGBTQ+ owned businesses grow their digital skills and thrive online. As we celebrate Pride, it’s important to remember visibility and representation are critical, all year round. A flag in the window of a small business has the power to bring queer folks together, to celebrate our joy, honor our history, and fight for our diverse community. It’s our hope that this attribute will allow business owners to celebrate their identity and community with the world.”

Why we care. Attributes like these can help generate visibility for your profile, so if you qualify for any of these Business Profile attributes, you should add them to your profile – and at least test it out. Businesses need to leverage any advantage they can to help grow their revenue and their customer base. Plus, it is nice to see Google to continue to promote diversity.

About The Author Barry Schwartz Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns RustyBrick , a NY based web consulting firm. He also runs Search Engine Roundtable , a popular search blog on very advanced SEM topics. Barry can be followed on Twitter here