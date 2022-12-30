Since Search Engine Land launched, we have given SEO experts a platform to share their in-depth knowledge and timely insights – with the goal of helping you solve problems, manage challenges and understand the constantly shifting SEO landscape.

That’s why one of my top priorities this year was to help relaunch the Search Engine Land Subject Matter Expert program, which had been on pause for the most part for the past few years.

Below you’ll find links to the 10 most-read, must-read Search Engine Land SEO columns of 2022 that were contributed by our fantastic group of Subject Matter Experts.

I have to give some recognition to Olaf Kopp, who authored three of the 10 most popular SEO columns of the year. Amazing!

Analyzing the SERPs for these micro intents will help you create the right content that a searcher will want to find. (By Olaf Kopp. Published July 18.)

Google has reframed its definition of YMYL, revamped its definition of low-quality pages and more. Here are the details. (By Lily Ray. Published July 28.)

Gain powerful insights to inform your marketing efforts. Use the following advanced Google search operators and commands to your advantage. (By Jon Clark. Published Oct. 3.)

Is MUM Google’s next step toward becoming a purely semantic search engine? Learn what MUM could mean for the future of SEO. (By Olaf Kopp. Published April 15.)

Want to understand how machine learning impacts search? Learn how Google uses machine learning models and algorithms in search. (By Dave Davies. Published May 2.)

SEOs may be in for another shakeup similar to Penguin's launch 10 years ago. Here's what you need to know about Google's new update. (By Marie Haynes. Published Aug. 22.)

Want to set up your WordPress site for better traffic and rankings? Make sure you're following these site settings to improve your SEO. (By John McAlpin. Published Sept. 15.)

See the results of a comparison of four leading SEO tools' keyword coverage for domains in the pharmaceutical space. (By Tylor Hermanson. Published Sept. 19.)

Learn about some potential signals Google may be using to gauge whether your content and brand have strong E-A-T. (By Olaf Kopp. Published March 18.)

Sometimes the best SEO tools are free. Learn how to use these formulas to save time and reduce manual errors. (By Jackie Chu. Published June 30.)

About the author Danny Goodwin Danny Goodwin is Managing Editor of Search Engine Land & SMX. In addition to writing daily about SEO, PPC, and more for Search Engine Land, Goodwin also manages Search Engine Land’s roster of subject-matter experts. He also helps program our conference series, SMX – Search Marketing Expo. Prior to joining Search Engine Land, Goodwin was Executive Editor at Search Engine Journal, where he led editorial initiatives for the brand. He also was an editor at Search Engine Watch. He has spoken at many major search conferences and virtual events, and has been sourced for his expertise by a wide range of publications and podcasts.