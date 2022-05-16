Google has updated some of the reporting within Google Search Console to track additional desktop features for the page experience report, the company noted. That means you may see an increase in desktop impressions in the page experience report and the performance reports when filtered by “good page experience.”

The announcement. The original announcement was posted yesterday and it was super confusing, but this morning, Google has clarified the announcement to read:

“Search Console now logs impressions in the Page Experience report for additional desktop features, such as Top Stories. As a result, you may see an increase in your desktop impressions in the Page Experience report, as well as in the Search and News performance reports when filtering by the “Good Page Experience” search appearance.”

What changed. Google did not track some desktop features in the page experience report. Now that Google is tracking and logging those impressions for additional desktop features for the page experience report, you may see an increase in impressions starting on and after May 13th. This also can impact the Google Search Console Search and News performance reports when you specifically filter those reports using the “Good Page Experience” search appearance.

What to look out for. If you see a spike or increase in impressions starting on May 13th, you can drill in and filter by “Good Page Experience” search appearance in the Search and News performance reports to see if this is likely from the new logging of additional desktop features.

Google has always logged those impressions in the other reports, but not specifically for when it comes to desktop page experience.

Why we care. This is a reporting change that you should be aware of in Google Search Console. Make sure to annotate your reports and take note of this change and if you notice significant changes in your reporting on or shortly after May 13th, it may be attributed to this change.