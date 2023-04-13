Google has opened registration for Google Marketing Live – the company’s annual event for showing off its newest ad formats, products and updates.

When is Google Marketing Live. Tuesday, May 23, starting at 9 a.m. PT.

The agenda so far. The event will explore how Google’s AI-driven ads solutions can amplify your marketing skills and generate impressive business outcomes in the evolving economic landscape.

The pre-show starts at 8:55 a.m. PT, followed by the opening keynote at 9 a.m. PT. Technology Broadcast Journalist Laurie Segall and Google VP Jason Spero will then lead an in-depth session discussing Google’s latest product unveilings, complete with a Q&A featuring the teams behind their creation.

How to register. You can register for Google Marketing Live 2023 here.

Why we care. In the fast-paced world of digital marketing, staying up-to-date with the latest tools, technologies, and strategies is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge. Google Marketing Live 2023 is a free event and allows advertisers to stay ahead of the competition and on top of industry trends and changes.