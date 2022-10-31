Google has just announced three new tools to measure cross-platform app conversions, strengthen performance with privacy-focused measurement, and adapt to iOS and Android standards.

Cross-platform conversion measurement. Without cross-platform conversion tracking, google says advertisers will have measurement gaps and optimization limitations across web and app campaigns.

To solve this issue, and help advertisers set up conversion tracking, Google is testing alpha testing Web to App Connect, a toolkit that guides advertisers through the process step by step.

Deep linking. Google is also prioritizing a frictionless web-to-app experience through deep linking. Deep linking connects the mobile web experience to the company’s app to ensure a smoother, faster, checkout experience.

Web to App Connect will be available in beta early next year.

Privacy-focused measurement. Google Analytics for Firebase, Google’s privacy-forward measurement solution, provides advertisers with cross-platform measurement capabilities to understand how users engage with your app and optimize your App campaign attribution, reach and performance.

Google says when you implement Analytics for Firebase you’ll unlock additional benefits such as audience management and tROAS bidding for app campaigns, and:

Additional consented, signed-in data to automatically improve App campaign ramp up and modeling to more efficiently reach consumers. Expanded inventory: By early next year, advertisers will get access to connected TV and the ability to measure performance across devices.

By early next year, advertisers will get access to connected TV and the ability to measure performance across devices. New audience lists: You’ll have the ability to more easily engage existing app users who have not been reached with push notifications.

Adapting to shifts in platform standards on iOS and Android. Google is now supporting solutions that help advertisers navigate changes to rollout of the AppTrackingTransparency (ATT) framework on iOS, including the new version 4.0 updates to SKAdNetwork, Apple’s measurement API.

Next year, Google will also release tools for advertisers using the Google Analytics for Firebase SDK, which streamline setting up SKAdNetwork conversion values and help better optimize their campaigns for in-app actions.

Why we care. Measuring cross-device app conversions, enhancing reporting accuracy, and preserving privacy are essential for app advertisers to accurately optimize and scale campaigns in 2023 and beyond.

Advertisers can start setting up SKAdNetwork conversion values themselves or work with a measurement partner.