Microsoft Bing is working towards integrating ChatGPT with GPT 4.0 into its search interface in the coming weeks and now we may have spotted some of those testing efforts in the wild. Owen Yin posted screenshot and a GIF of Bing integrated with ChatGPT on Medium.

What it looks like. Here are screenshots Owen Yin shared on Twitter and Medium of this in action, please note that Microsoft did not confirm these to be true but it does seem very possible that these are beta tests of the interface.

Revised Bing Home Page with Ask Me Anything

Bing ChatGPT interface

Here is a GIF of it in action from Owen:

What is ChatGPT? OpenAI launched chatbot ChatGPT several months ago and it has become incredibly popular across. Everyone, not just SEOs, is using it to get answers for homework, for writing essays and to get answers to their queries. Some have called ChatGPT the Google killer, but that may be a stretch.

OpenAI introduced ChatGPT in November 2022. It is built on OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 family of large language models, and is fine-tuned with both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques. ChatGPT uses content across the web from before 2021 to teach itself how to answer questions, but when it comes to recent and trending topics, it has difficulty. You can learn more about how it technically works in this blog post.

GPT-4. GPT-4, which stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer 4, is a neural network created by OpenAI. It is the next version of GPT-3.5, which is currently used by ChatGPT.

Google. Google is also working towards its own version of ChatGPT in search, using LAMDA, the CEO confirmed last night. Earlier this week, we reported Google is rumored to have started on its own version named Apprentice Bard as CNBC reported.

Why we care. While don’t know yet how Google or Bing would incorporate these Q&A style AI features into search. But we all know it is an important space to keep an eye on to see how marketers can leverage it for their brands and how they use utilize these features to better connect with their customers and users.

Here is a glimpse at a possible user interface for the Bing search results with ChatGPT integration.