Since Search Engine Land launched, we have given PPC experts a platform to share their in-depth knowledge and timely insights – with the goal of helping you solve problems, manage challenges and understand the constantly shifting landscape of paid search, paid social and display.

That’s why one of my top priorities this year was to help relaunch the Search Engine Land Subject Matter Expert program, which had been on pause for the past few years.

Below you’ll find links to the 10 most-read, must-read Search Engine Land PPC columns of 2022 that were contributed by our fantastic group of Subject Matter Experts.

Before that, I have to give some special recognition to PPC expert Melissa Mackey, who authored the most viewed column of the year, which published Nov. 9 – 10 things to eliminate from your life to be more productive at work. That article isn’t included on our top 10 list because the insights can apply to anyone really – not just search marketers. Regardless, the article did monster numbers – in large part thanks to Google Discover.

Also, congratulations to Anthony Tedesco for authoring three of the top 10 most-read articles this year on Search Engine Land. Amazing.

Onto the list:

Responsive Search Ads are a huge shift from the ETA format. Learn how RSAs work and get tips on how to get more out of them. (By Mona Elesseily. Published April 14.)

SEO and PPC are often at odds. Yet the things they “bicker over” are actually areas for improved workflow and channel optimization. (By Navah Hopkins. Published June 29.)

Learn the benefits of RSAs, how the transition from ETAs impacts you search strategy and how to write effective RSAs (By Jenny Mallory. Published May 3.)

Google Ads has clarified what identical keywords are. But does this tactic go against what Google has been preaching for years? (By Greg Finn. Published June 29.)

Learn how to use Excel pivot tables to QA bulk sheets, plus some tips and shortcuts to enhance your pivot table skills. (By Anthony Tedesco. Published Nov. 7.)

Investment in brand keywords is critical because it allows you to directly influence your brand’s presentation on the SERP. (By Anthony Tedesco. Published July 5.)

Getting data and insights from Performance Max can be frustrating. Here are some tips and tricks that will help. (By Menachem Ani. Published Aug. 19.)

Set yourself up for more success. Learn how to take your PPC dashboard from good to great using Google Looker Studio. (By Amy Hebdon. Originally published March 10, updated and republished Oct. 31.)

Maximize your performance with Google Ads Performance Max. Here's everything you need to know to set up PMax for success. (By Menachem Ani. Published July 22.)

Use these tips to quickly analyze performance data and identify high-impact PPC optimizations that will move the needle. (By Anthony Tedesco. Published Aug. 24.)

