Google just announced two new updates regarding first-party data and machine learning with Display and Video 360. The two new updates are optimized targeting and Exchange Provided Identifier, also known as EPID.

Optimized targeting

Optimized targeting helps advertisers expand their reach across relevant audiences and increase ROI by finding new and relevant customers likely to convert within their campaign goals. Campaign settings, such as manually-selected audiences including first-party data and Google audiences, influence the machine learning algorithm. Optimized targeting then uses machine learning to expand reach across other relevant groups without relying on third-party cookies.

Optimized targeting reaches the people who are most likely to drive impressions, clicks, or conversions as they are defined and customized by the advertiser.

Early testing. Early tests found that advertisers who used optimized targeting saw a 25% improvement in their campaign objectives when using Google audiences and typically see a 55% improvement when using first-party data.

Launch and availability. Optimized targeting is currently available for YouTube Video Action campaigns and will expand to all display and video campaigns in the coming months. When they are launched, new eligible display and video campaigns will be opted in and will have an option to opt-out.

EPIDs

EPIDs provide Display & Video 360 with new signals which will be used to automatically future-proof frequency management tools. In the future, EPIDs will be powering a variety of other marketing use cases in Display & Video 360 with no action required by advertisers.

Expanding on PPIDs. EPIDs expand on PPIDs, which are Publisher Provided Identifiers that became available to use last year. PPIDs allow publishers to send Google Ad Manager a first-party identifier for marketing use cases. The update makes EPIDs available to more exchanges, publishers, or vendors looking to share their first-party identifiers with Display & Video 360’s backend to improve the quality of programmatic ads served on their respective properties.

Launch and availability. EPIDs will be used to inform Display & Video 360 users’ frequency management solutions "in the coming months."

This will ensure brands can continue avoiding ad repetition while maximizing reach efficiency even when third-party cookies go away. Advertisers won’t have to make any changes in their account since EPIDs will be organically embedded in Display & Video’s technology. Brands and agencies will automatically benefit from EPID when setting frequency goals. In the near future, EPID will be used as a signal for building Google audience segments in Display & Video 360. This will give advertisers a chance to deliver more personalized ads on publishers’ sites for which EPIDs are received. Down the line, EPID will also help brands unlock other core advertising functionalities, like cross-device reach on a domain by domain basis, and invalid traffic prevention in a privacy-safe way.

Why we care. If you're a publisher, these changes will allow you to reach more audiences, deliver relevant ads, and ensure that everyone's information and privacy are kept intact. These programmatic options are steps in the direction of a cookieless future while still allowing you to serve successful programmatic ad campaigns.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks. Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.