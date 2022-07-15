Of all the tactics for driving traffic on the web, search engine optimization (SEO) is among the most powerful. According to a BrightEdge study, 53% of a website’s traffic can typically be attributed to organic search. For e-commerce companies, SEO is even more important, with search generating 65% of website traffic and 67% of website revenue on a last-click basis, according to an analysis by Wolfgang Digital.

This phenomenal return, combined with the increasing complexity of the SEO environment, is why marketers turn to SEO platforms to gather the data and insights they need to identify appropriate tactics, set priorities, and even implement solutions directly.

MarTech’s “Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for SEO platforms and the considerations involved in implementation. This report reviews the latest trends and includes profiles of leading vendors, pricing information, capabilities comparisons, and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing.

