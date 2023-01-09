AdWords Managed Accounts get shared negative lists across accounts

In 2017, Google added the ability to create and share negative keyword lists across accounts for Managed Accounts.

This was welcome news for advertisers who had been adding the same lists of negative keyword accounts manually or using a script to automate cross-account negative lists.

For accounts in a managed account, you could set up a single list of negative keyword in the top-level Shared Library that could then be associated at the account level.

Read all about it in: AdWords Managed Accounts can finally share negative keyword lists across accounts

Also on this day

2020: Bing would appear as an option in the United Kingdom only, while DuckDuckGo and Info.com will appear alongside Google in all 31 EU territories

2020: Agency and corporate customers could request managed services directly within the platform interface.

2019: Google started rolling out a new feature in search named “your related activity” that let signed in Google users pick up on previous searches related to the query they just added.

2019: The trick made it possible to show any site for any query in the knowledge panel area.

2018: Google marked what would have been Har Gobind Khorana’s 96th birthday with a Doodle to celebrate the Nobel Prize winner’s accomplishments in the field of biochemistry.

2017: The call extensions would automatically pull phone numbers featured on landing pages.

2017: Mobile played a significant role, accounting for nearly half of all Valentine’s Day-related searches on Bing.

2016: For its first Doodle of the year, Google celebrated the 41st anniversary of the discovery of “The Mountain of Butterflies,” when a research team located millions of Monarch butterflies that had migrated to Mexico’s easternmost Sierra Madre Mountains.

2015: Google finally seemed ready to launch its long-anticipated comparison site for car insurance.

2015: An analysis showed a gradual but continual losses back to Google, and Yahoo’s share of Firefox 34 clicks dropped from 43% (Dec. 10) to about 36 percent

2015: The latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2014: Google was photographing hotel interiors as part of an effort to enhance its travel content.

2014: A number of Google international homepages celebrated feminist writer Simone de Beauvoir’s 106th birthday with a Beauvoir-inspired Google logo, but there’s no sign of her on Google’s U.S. homepage.

2013: Google offered phone support for businesses having issues with verifying their Google Maps listing.

2013: A striking 36% of respondents thought that search engines “sell users’ personal data to marketers.” Another 29% thought that “companies pay annual dues for use.”

2013: The new APIs let you search for top stories in real time over the Bit.ly URL network.

2012: A lawsuit brought against Google in 2008 over the quality of ads showing on parked or error message web pages was thrown out by the court.

2012: A Korean official asserted that Google has obstructed his agency’s investigation “by deleting key files from PCs and asking its employees to telecommute from home.” Google denied obstructing the inquiry and pledged cooperation with Korean government officials.

2012: Ads for illegal Olympic ticket resellers, ads for cannabis, and ads for fake identification cards and UK passports. All illegal, but all could be found on Google.co.uk

2009: Google’s advertiser growth started at 89,000 in 2003, to 201,000 in 2004, 360,000 in 2005 and 600,000 in 2006. In 2009, one estimate said Google had between 1.3 million and 1.5 million advertisers.

2009: A small but interesting study on how you can improve your chances, by 50 times, of showing up at the top of the Google search results: Utilize Google’s Universal Search by creating videos.

2009: Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer said that a deal should happen within the next few months, due to Microsoft and Yahoo having new “leaders” in place.

2009: The new icon was inspired by user submissions as part of a contest.

2009: Google/YouTube threw its first party for a U.S. president’s inauguration

2009: Roundup of personnel moves or speculation about who might get the top spot at Yahoo; the ongoing MicroHoo saga; and MSN being branded a “lewd” site in China for user-generated content.

2009: The latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2008: The two changes made to this referrals pricing structure only impact referrals to the AdSense product.

2008: Google mapped the results of the New Hampshire U.S. presidential primary by candidate and county for both parties.

2008: New features included Keyword Expansion, Keyword Search Volume Historical and Forecast, Keyword Buzz and more.

2008: The responsibilities included “investigating deviations from company policies or acts against Google as well as collection and analysis of information helping define and assess threats to Google’s operations and assets.”

2008: Users could get maps, news, weather, local events, and other content.

2008: Sky in Google Earth was updated with new content, features, and API integrations.

2008: Safka was previously the CEO of Match.com, IAC’s online dating company, from 2004 to 2007.

2007: After several weeks of rumors, Yahoo has officially announced it has agreed to purchase the MyBlogLog service.

2007: A third of Google’s first 300 employees had left the company, and the culture was getting more conservative

2007: Google had no intention of competing with traditional media by creating content, but many media companies remained wary of Google.

2007: the company was getting involved with the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope. To be built in Chile, the LSST was planned to scan the sky on a continuous basis, allowing for “movie-like” looks at the universe.

2007: Due in part to deal with crushing competition from Baidu.com and portal Sina.com.

2007: The company raised millions in venture capital to help online advertisers identify click fraud using statistics, user modeling, machine learning, and IP forensics”

