Your campaigns, managed by ‘Google Ads experts’

In 2019, some advertisers received an email from Google Ads with the headline: “We’ll focus on your campaigns, so you can focus on your business.”

Unless advertisers opted out, they would have been added to the program automatically seven days after receiving the email.

According to the email, the Google Ad experts would identify “key changes that can help you get more out of your ads, from restructuring your ad groups and modifying your keywords to adjusting your bids and updating your ad text.” (That was structure, keywords, bids, ads.) They would also offer “setup and ongoing activation of advanced features” and “ensure the right features are being activated at the right moment.”

In a disclaimer (posted by Aron Levy) the company said it didn’t “guarantee or promise any particular results from implementing these changes” made by its experts.

As Levy put it on Twitter, Google was basically saying: “we’re gonna start messing with your accounts in a week unless you explicitly say no.”

What did Google have to say about this pilot program? “Our sales teams are always looking for ways to help customers get the best results from Google Ads. We are rolling out a pilot program that we believe will help businesses optimize their accounts. As always, we build customer feedback into the final product. Customers are in full control of the account and can accept or reject recommendations as they desire.”

