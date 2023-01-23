Expedia buys Travelocity

In 2015, Expedia bought rival Travelocity for $280 million amid sluggish travel industry growth and pressure from insurgent travel providers.

Expedia had actually been powering Travelocity.com since 2013. So the acquisition seemed quite logical from both perspectives.

At the time, Expedia also owned several online travel brands: Hotels.com, Hotwire, eLong and Trivago.

Also on this day

2022: The free basic subscription was an alternative to its full-featured subscription, which cost $4.95 per month.

2020: There would be no more referral fees from partners in flight search, as Google sought to emphasize price and convenience in rankings.

2020: Google added new features to Google Dataset Search with this rollout.

2020: In this installment of Barry Schwartz’s vlog series, he chatted with Grehan about the early days of search, how technology like AI and machine learning are impacting search and who originally came up with term “search engine optimization.”

2019: The “new-to-brand” set of metrics were also available for Amazon sellers’ display and video ad campaigns.

2018: A federal judge invalidated five patents SEO platform provider BrightEdge claimed in lawsuit against competitor Searchmetrics.

2018: After running its Hotel Ads offering in beta in 2017, Bing Ads rolled them out widely.

2017: You could now read book previews directly on your smartphone from Google search.

2017: The Google Doodle paid tribute to Ed Roberts, co-founder of the World Institute on Disability.

2015: Advertisers using a different currency in AdWords and Analytics would now be able to easily compare cost data in Analytics.

2015: Click share also rose on Bing’s product ads, doubling from Q3.

2015: Pinterest adjusted its Guided Search system to serve results that differed depending on whether the user was female or male.

2015: Local news became available for 12 US cities, including San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Seattle and Boston.

2015: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2014: There was no way to search for an HTTPS version of a “what is my referrer” site. So Barry Schwartz made one.

2014: The new smartphone user-agent crawler would follow robots.txt, robots meta tag, and HTTP header directives for Googlebot instead of Googlebot-Mobile

2014: MapQuest notified business users that its local business center and basic local listings product would be formally shutting down.

2014: A judge determined patent-holding company Vringo was entitled to additional royalties from Google in a patent infringement case involving Google AdWords.

2013: With the new system made it easier to quickly skim through multiple images, rather than the old system that requires a lot of clicking, then closing windows to go back and select a new image.

2013: Examples of searches that were a mix of comedy and creepiness.

2012: The companies behind the tool felt Google hadn’t focused on what was best for its users with Search Plus Your World.

2012: In the past, Google ignored most punctuation marks and didn’t show any useful results for them.

2012: The Google 2012 mobile revenue “run rate” range was projected to be between $4 billion and $6 billion (globally). In the US the figure would probably be just over half the number.

2012: Some suggestions for how a social-nuclear war between Google, Twitter and Facebook could be averted.

2011: The Wayback Machine was redesigned and relaunched with a nicer user interface and migrated to a new platform as a foundation for further improvements.

2009: “Wouldn’t it be nice if Google understood the meaning of your phrase rather than just the words that are in that phrase? We have a lot of discoveries in that area that are going to roll out in the next little while,” said Google CEO Eric Schmidt

2009: Google’s sites reached 77% of the online population, age 15 and up, in December 2008.

2008: Google appeared to be serious about showing as many as 10 local listings beside the map and phasing this into results around the world.

2008: Google’s Matt Cutts shrugged off discussion about a pattern of websites ranking in Position 1 or 2 falling to Position 6 in Google.

2008: For the second year in a row.

2008: Google had the greatest decline, down 19.5%. Yahoo was just behind at 18.5%, with Microsoft at about 12.5%. The NASDAQ overall was at 15.5%.

2008: The login page for Google Health was live, although the service itself was not.

2008: As part of this launch, Baidu revamped the Japanese home page and added blog search.

2008: Google had labeled some of the regions in South Korea as being part of North Korea.

2008: Multiple groups asked the US Federal Trade Commission to rule on whether Ask was using unfair and deceptive trade practices in marketing its tool.

2008: The head of an EU group looking into search privacy issues said that Internet Protocol addresses assigned to computers should be treated as personal information.

2008: Remix clustering let you click a link to quickly answer the question, “What other, subtler topics are there?”

2007: Google added plus signs next to each RSS title that, if clicked, would open to show a snippet of the summary from the post.

2007: Google removed the cap on the number of sites you could exclude in the Site Exclusion Tool.

2007: Google: “procedures have been put in place to strip login information from future submissions.”

2007: The ads were to be tested for four weeks.

2007: Microsoft said it would donate $1 per search to Team Seattle’s Seattle’s Children’s Hospital fund.

2007: Google was reportedly giving an undisclosed amount to Seedfund, to indirectly invest in technology in India.

2007: The reviews and opinions presented were generally positive but some smaller businesses had problems and frustrations.

2007: It was free, direct-to-consumer, voice-enabled directory assistance.

2007: The fundamentals course went live and provide 15+ tracks.

