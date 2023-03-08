Goodbye, Google Toolbar PageRank

In 2016, Google confirmed that it would be removing Toolbar PageRank.

Google would still continue using PageRank data internally within the ranking algorithm. Only the external PageRank values shown in the Toolbar would soon go away completely.

The end of Toolbar PageRank was inevitable by this point. Google hadn’t updated PageRank scores since 2013 and PageRank has been slowly vanishing from their toolbars and browsers.

Toolbar PageRank originally become a visible, public metric when Google released its first version of the Google Toolbar for Internet Explorer in 2000.

Also on this day

2022: Tatiana Perebeinis, the chief accountant of SE Ranking, was one of four people killed in a Russian attack in Irpin, Ukraine.

2022: In addition to political and economic sanctions, the conflict in Ukraine prompted many crucial platforms to cut advertiser access to Russian audiences.

2022: This gave another 200,000 sites that are using this plugin easy access to enable IndexNow on their WordPress sites.

2021: Google announced it was bringing the “Full Coverage” feature you can find in Google News directly to Google Search.

2018: Previously only available on the Pixel and Pixel XL, Google Lens became (indirectly) available on all Android phones through Google Photos.

2018: Google launched Google Posts to all musicians who had Knowledge Panel details in search.

2018: Standardization would allow sites to implement, and benefit from, AMP features without adopting the framework.

2017: Business names in call-only ads, more detailed reporting and an expansion of automated call extensions were on the way.

2017: Pinterest’s extension would scan images on a webpage to show related pins. Those visual search results wouldn’t include ads.

2016: Travelers could perform Google Flight searches without entering a specific date or place.

2016: Ad group tracking was also enabled via the utm_content tag.

2016: Bing added a fully interactive, color-coded periodic table that shows up at the top of its results for a search on [periodic table].

2013: And Google would admit no wrongdoing.

2013: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2012: Search Engine Land got one of several shout-outs in the piece, along with some on-screen visuals.

2012: Yahoo’s decline since 2011 was significant.

2011: Pollroll, according to Ask, was “designed to facilitate the creation, distribution and sharing of poll questions and results.”

2010: Google acquired and then penalized BeatThatQuote within a single day.

2010: Google’s Instant Preview feature, which let users view thumbnails of webpages in results, was officially being rolled out to Android and iOS devices.

2010: Hubspot garnered a $32 million series D funding round from Google Ventures, along with Sequoia Capital and Salesforce.com.

2010: A Spanish court was asking Google to remove data about a private individual from its index.

2010: The company hoped to “redefine loyalty,” with a range of new offer types and tools for merchants.

2010: He suggested that the overall goal for anything you’re trying to accomplish is to enchant others.

2010: It included data from five new providers: Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD); California Department of Education; Eurostat; US Center for Disease Control; and US Bureau of Economic Analysis

2010: It allowed users to search content from Dish and web video (e.g., YouTube), and personalize a lineup of shows.

2010: Google said it needed to retain an “unblurred” version of the photography for a year.

2010: Microsoft was about to roll out a “a multimillion-pound TV ad campaign” for Bing in the UK market, where it has less than a 5 percent share of searches.

2007: You could adjust the marker for your business, add a photo to your listing, add custom attributes and see statistics on how your listing was performing.

2007: Google was showing actual numbers in search volume for the previous month for keywords.

2007: Magnolia Pictures, Mark Cuban’s film studio, subpoenaed Google for the identities of those who uploaded his videos to YouTube.

2007: A fun and compelling pitch for Google to come to St. Paul, Minnesota.

2007: Google won the dispute dating back to 2002, when it was filed by Skyline Software Systems against Keyhole, which Google later acquired and whose software became Google Earth.

2007: He oversaw Microsoft’s “second era” of search, when it developed a crawler-based search engine to take on Google.

2007: You could add Yahoo Answers users to your own personal collection of contacts, providing direct access to the questions they ask, answer, and star on Answers.

2007: You could go to Ask City, locate a location, draw a circle or square in a certain location and then search specifically within that location.

2007: Baidu and Google both wanted to be the largest and best book search service in China.

