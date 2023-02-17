Microsoft introduces the Bing Network

In 2016, Microsoft announced the launch of the Bing Network, marking the end of the Yahoo Bing Network.

Bing Ads continued to serve ads on a sizable percentage of Yahoo’s search results.

The Bing Network was the result of a renegotiated search deal between Microsoft and Yahoo, which was originally a 10-year deal. The revised Yahoo-Bing search deal returned ad sales and account management back to each company: Bing handled Bing customers, Yahoo handled Yahoo customers.

Also on this day

2022: Businesses could pull call history data from this API and into their CRM software.

2022: Google: “Soon, customers will no longer be able to follow businesses on Google Search or the Google Maps app.”

2022: Performance Max was set to absorb Smart Shopping campaigns by summer.

2022: Edible Arrangements was seeking damages from Google for selling its name via search ads. The court didn’t bite.

2022: After months of feuding, Amazon would continue to accept Visa credit cards at its websites and stores.

2021: As an antitrust remedy, the choice screen had not only failed to make the search market a more competitive space, it may have even reinforced Google’s dominant position.

2020: This gave advertisers more options to track website actions through the customer journey.

2020: This former U.S. Marine built a professional career in SEO and SEM while giving back to the community.

2017: Google had mislabeled pages as not mobile-friendly over the prior 24 hours.

2017: Google had removed emojis in June 2015 due to webmaster abuse.

2017: Local search filters like “Top Rated” and “Open Now” were added to the app.

2017: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2015: DuckDuckGo said they could provide instant answers for around 9 million different queries and was supported in four languages.

2014: Google: “Sorry for the confusion there.”

2014: From the files of no kidding.

2014: “… with a bit of creativity, you could find the perfect domain very cheaply.”

2014: A game that swapped out the birds with SEO personalities and the pigs with black hats.

2012: Google’s Panda algorithm was mostly to blame for Demand Media’s $6.4 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2011.

2012: Google relaunched its AdWords Help Forum on a new platform and gave it its own URL.

2012: Google and other ad networks were discovered circumventing mobile Safari’s default “no third party cookies” settings.

2012: The cartoon tied people who do SEO as weasels and those who hire SEOs as an accomplice, someone who actively participates in the commission of a crime.

2012: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2011: Google expanded Social Search results. Friends’ activity on Twitter, Flickr and elsewhere would soon be more visible in Google’s search results and have an impact on how pages ranked.

2011: Google started rolling its new bar out widely.

2011: Google was being embraced and celebrated for its new publisher-friendly platform after it had been derided and bashed by content publishers and newspapers.

2011: When you searched for [Santorum], the first result was a blog created as part of a successful campaign to associate the senator’s name with anal sex.

2011: Among those watching IBM’s Watson win “Jeopardy” were folks at Google.

2011: The toolbar, which was graphically more pleasing to look at than a conventional toolbar, let users get lots of different types of information via drop-down windows.

2010: For a product from Google, searching Buzz was less than impressive.

2010: Despite spending millions of dollars on paid search, Fortune 500 companies continued to fail when it came to natural search visibility.

2009: His discussion of experts and quality was one of the most interesting parts. It had implications for Google’s search results and algorithm.

2009: It appeared to be mostly a rebranding and repackaging of existing Yahoo mobile assets.

2009: There were at least two obvious problems with the lawsuit.

