Yahoo stops using Google search

In 2004, Yahoo stopped using Google’s web search results and rolled out its own new index and ranking system.

Although Yahoo had purchased Inktomi in December 2002, Yahoo opted to build its own web search engine. Yahoo still relied on Google for image search and and News search was a combination of Yahoo’s own editorial and technological resources.

The quality of Yahoo’s results were impressive at the time. As for what was being indexed:

“The Yahoo Search index is capturing the full text of web pages, up to a 500K limit. This is greater than the 101K maximum indexed by Google. A broad range of file types, including HTML, PDF, and Microsoft Office documents is also included in the mix. How big is Yahoo’s index? They aren’t saying, despite Google’s announcement yesterday that it has expanded its index to nearly 4.3 billion documents (6 billion, if you count images and newsgroup postings, as Google does). Interestingly, in almost all of my tests with random queries, Yahoo reports more results found than Google. Does this mean that Yahoo’s index is bigger? Perhaps — but reported results are estimates, not exact counts. They also can include factors other than keyword matches and so are notoriously unreliable measures of overall index size. Suffice to say that Yahoo’s index is comparable to Google’s for most queries.” – Search Engine Watch, Yahoo! Birth of a New Machine

At the time, Microsoft had yet to launch its own web crawler for MSN Search, and Ask Jeeves/Teoma was the only other top tier search engine available.

Search Engine Land also wished Yahoo a happy 5th birthday in 2009.

Also on this day

2022: This feature first launched in 2017 in the local panel and Google appears to be testing it in Google Maps.

2022: Service Page owners could show the organization they worked for and include media from their portfolio.

2021: Google made a small change to the metric boundaries it used for defining red versus yellow versus green scores in this report.

2021: Though expanded text ads could still be created.

2021: Advertisers could see Display ads alongside search and YouTube.

2020: Google announced two new features to the Change of Address tool within Google Search Console.

2020: The opt-in capability was available in manager account settings.

2020: After more than two decades of writing about search and online marketing, as well as speaking at and organizing conferences, Chris Sherman moved on.

2019: The updated reporting grid also included an Added/Excluded keywords column.

2016: Despite having a way to export your Search Console data and the Search Analytics API, Google wanted to know why you wanted more data directly in the Search Console.

2016: That meant that mobile searchers wou8ld begin to see AMP-optimized content from publishers in the search results.

2016: Campaign drafts and experiments made reviewing proposed changes and testing those changes more accessible.

2016: There was almost no movement in the numbers from the previous month.

2016: Judge tried to strike a balance but failed to understand the inherent problem at the heart of order – controlling search outcomes.

2016: Bing’s Guide to the Academy Awards delivered Oscar-related content, including past winners, red carpet fashions and memorable show moments.

2015: Google created a new page that acts as a release notes document for showing advertisers the latest updates and feature releases.

2015: Tool allowed advertisers to stack themselves up against the competition, and instantly make changes where they see fit.

2014: Ads on the knowledge graph were for movie streaming rentals that gave Google Play the VIP treatment.

2014: After just over a 3-month beta period, Google rolled out Shopping campaigns to all users.

2014: Bing added three new apps for the Windows Phone and refreshed several of their other apps.

2014: But it wasn’t “robust” enough to fulfill its strategic potential.

2014: Insight on Hillary Glaser’s role within ad agency Lowe Campbell Ewald and how she saw brands failing when it came to search efforts.

2013: Google was in talks with Visa, Mastercard and PayPal to prevent these types of companies from using credit cards or PayPal accounts.

2013: When it came to getting general news and information, consumers worldwide put as much trust in search engines as they did in traditional media — and more in both than they do in social media.

2013: One reason that Graph Search rolled out so slowly: privacy.

2011: A Federal judge in California denied Google’s motion to dismiss a “false association” claim.

2011: Google CEO Eric Schmidt was there, as was Apple CEO Steve Jobs, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Dick Costolo and Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz.

2011: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2010: Possible evidence that Google was using fake referrers, possibly to detect forms of spam.

2010: Google book scanning and search appeared to be the primary intended use case.

2010: They received “unrestricted” clearance from the U.S. Department of Justice and the European Commission to proceed.

2010: Google wanted to enable their employees to live closer to the Googleplex, which would make for happier employees.

2009: Google added a layer for local search results that activated when there were more relevant results than it could show on one page.

2009: Google had promised to continue the expansion after making the program available to all U.S. publishers In December 2008.

2009: That’s what Google VP of Engineering Vic Gundotra said.

2009: Seven months after the release of the iPhone, Google brought their mobile app to the Windows Mobile device.

2009: This question of whether Google was a “monopoly” when “the competition is a click away” was subtle and complex.

2008: Advertising revenues made up 99% of Google’s revenues in 2005, 2006 and 2007.

2008: There was a self-conscious effort internally to maintain the atmosphere and culture that had enabled Google to succeed.

2008: A Google contractor sued Google for allegedly stealing a Sky layer idea from him.

2008: A high school teacher was indicted for distributing and soliciting child pornography on Google-owned Hello.com.

2008: The data center would require enough power to light up about 82,000 homes, equivalent to 103-megawatts of electricity.

2008: Yahoo Buzz would be similar to Digg, but start only with 100 sites allowed into the system.

2008: Google users were more likely to be affluent and have spent more online.

From Search Marketing Expo (SMX)

Past contributions from Search Engine Land’s Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)

These columns are a snapshot in time and have not been updated since publishing, unless noted. Opinions expressed in these articles are those of the author and not necessarily Search Engine Land.

< February 17 | Search Marketing History | February 19 >