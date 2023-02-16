Google’s John Mueller: Try to avoid link building

In 2015, Google’s John Mueller was asked on a Google+ hangout “is link building in any way good?” Mueller’s initial response: “in general, I’d try to avoid that.”

As with any Mueller answer, there was a bit more nuance to be found in his answer:

“So that you are really sure that your content kind of stands on its own and make it possible for other people to of course to link to your content. Make it easy, maybe, put a little widget on your page, if you like this, this is how you can link to it. Make sure that the URLs on your website are easy to copy and paste. All of those things make it a little bit easier. We do use links as part of our algorithm, but we use lots and lots of other factors as well. So only focusing on links is probably going to cause more problems for your web site than it actually helps.”

And clearly, everyone in SEO has heeded all of Google’s advice about not doing link building, which is no longer a thing in SEO. Oh, wait.

Read all about it in Google: Try To Avoid Link Building Because It Can Do More Harm Than Good.

Also on this day

2022: Google created a Data Studio sample template that provided an overview of how your Google Web Stories are performing.

2022: Google was soliciting feedback for its initial design proposals and expected to launch in beta by the end of the year.

2022: The company also announced feature updates, including video embeds and integration with Bing Maps.

2022: This is the first acquisition made by Conductor.

2022: Facebook said the News Feed would simply be known as the Feed.

2022: The social media company estimated that it is now underreporting conversions by 8%, down from 15% in September 2021.

2022: This resource was a convenient reference for brands to understand the platform’s brand safety options.

2021: Parallel tracking for Search campaigns took effect in 2018.

2020: This was how to see who counted toward the new 50% certification rule and what to do about it.

2018: The judge’s decision disregarded existing law and if upheld would expose bloggers and publishers to potential copyright lawsuits.

2018: Real-Time Config component enabled integrations with other technology partners such as data management platforms and server-side header bidding without impacting speed.

2018: Feature allowed advertisers to organize DSAs in a personalized way.

2018: The rule would bring traditional media disclosure requirements to digital ads.

2018: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2017: The system allowed Google searchers to access a limited amount of news content without a paywall barrier.

2017: Webmasters outside of the U.S. complained that their image search traffic from Google had dropped significantly.

2017: In a new experiment, swipeable cards featured sitelinks, callouts, ratings and more in a mobile text ad.

2017: Russia’s largest search engine generated $364.7 million for the last quarter of 2016, and averaged 55.4% share of the country’s search market.

2016: Two executives refuted reports that Wikipedia was planning to build its own search engine to compete with Google.

2016: Google rebuilt and relaunched its MyMaps, a standalone app that allowed users to create and share custom maps.

2015: It experimented with new loading effects as you navigated throughout the search results.

2012: It appeared Google was testing showing fewer than the typical 10 web search results. Or possibly a bug.

2012: Some people who used Microsoft security software received a security patch that led to malware warnings for users trying to visit Google.com.

2012: The ads were provided through ad fees from Google and Bing.

2012: The average CTRs in Q4 for local search ads were 7 percent, while locally targeted display ads yielded 0.6 CTRs.

2011: Google’s Matt Cutts posted a video describing how and when Google will remove a search ranking penalty for a site.

2011: The “Resources” section of a page about E-business had several links that appeared to be the subject of Google’s notification.

2011: Google reasserted that it didn’t use its toolbar to mine search behavior on other search engines in the way Bing was.

2011: Automated rules let advertisers set up certain actions (e.g., pausing ads, enabling ads, raising bids) in advance, to be triggered by certain events.

2011: Texas Attorney General’s office wanted to know Google’s formula for setting advertising rates and how it ranks sites.

2011: It enabled publishers to use Google to charge for content and subscriptions to their content.

2011: Google opened up the Public Data Explorer for anyone to upload, share and visualize data sets.

2011: Google dominated mobile search and display.

2011: Google couldn’t play Jeopardy because despite knowing the answers to many questions, it literally didn’t know how to play the game.

2011: Mapquest released a free, voice-guided turn-by-turn navigation app for Android handsets.

2010: The public was concerned about privacy issues related to Google Buzz.

2010: No, Facebook wouldn’t erode the importance of search and search marketing.

2009: Overall, hijacking was “rare”.

2009: It was a free service tied into mobile ad campaigns, and it included a “wizard” to simplify the creation of mobile business webpages.

2009: The company introduced new products and services, generally without much promotion, and then it’s a version of “survival of the fittest.”

2009: The largest Akaushi cattle company outside of Japan sued Yahoo for selling the keyword “Akaushi”.

2009: The most significant change was that Yahoo had lightened up the page, based on user feedback.

2009: To be part of the beta, you had to be an advertiser based in U.S. or Canada with fewer than 100,000 keywords in your combined adCenter accounts.

2007: A bug made good performing ads prices spike.

2007: Some paused campaigns were not completely paused and advertisers were getting billed for clicks and impressions.

2007: Google wanted to begin venturing into placing ads within video games and the like.

2007: Google provided subscriber counts, the number of people who read your blog through feeds at Google Reader or the Google Personalized Homepage.

2007: An IP block change was a “minor annoyance” for searchers but a nightmare for the network infrastructure manager’s team.

2007: Stanford said they would “spend most of the money on a new environmental studies” center.

2007: He and Yahoo USA disagreed on several undisclosed items.

