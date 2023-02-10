Google refreshes Page Layout Algorithm

In 2014, Google’s Matt Cutts announced via Twitter that the company had refreshed its Page Layout Algorithm.

The Page Layout Algorithm downgraded the ranking of webpages with too many ads at the top or if the ads are deemed too distracting for users.

This was the third confirmed update to the algorithm, which launched Jan. 19, 2012 and was updated Oct. 9, 2012.

Read all about it in Google Updates Its Page Layout Algorithm To Go After Sites “Top Heavy” With Ads.

Also on this day

2022: Shoppable videos, Live Shopping and heavier shopping integration was coming to the YouTube app.

2021: After several months of testing, Google officially launched a label that showed how many years a business had been in operation.

2021: Google Ads announced its updated lead form extension, which pops up a form directly from a click on an ad in search, Video, and Discovery.

2020: Google added an enhancements report, a performance report and added support for review snippets on the rich result testing tool.

2020: You could see how your product pricing compared to your Google Shopping competitors.

2020: The acquisition appeared to be about augmented reality, but Scape Technologies’ capabilities went way beyond AR.

2020: In this installment of Barry Schwartz’s vlog series, he also chatted with Elwell about how everything got started, working with Danny Sullivan and how he manages everything in this company.

2017: In e-commerce, URLs on the first page of the Google search results had 70% more internal links than the overall benchmark.

2017: Google took steps to minimize the impact of its ads on CPCs, but advertisers paid as if Google didn’t win its ad positions, not as if Google didn’t bid at all.

2017: A new “Manager Accounts” option let MCC account holders select individual sub-accounts for reporting.

2017: Google was sued under various federal and Florida state statutes, basically for unfair competition.

2017: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2016: Links would no longer show for those in the particular country where a RTBF request was made, regardless of the Google edition they use.

2015: Users would soon see deeper health information for more than 400 conditions.

2015: With a few exceptions, the top jewelry advertisers on Google relied heavily on product listing ads (PLAs) in the weeks ahead of Valentine’s Day.

2015: Manber was VP of Engineering at YouTube. Previously, he had been in charge of search products at Google.

2015: Reports showed how your ads competed against other advertisers’ ads on the Yahoo Bing Network.

2014: Cutts answers the question: “Should I correct the grammar of comments on my blog?”

2014: Visa appeared to be the only major Olympic sponsor to have made Tumblr its Olympic content hub.

2014: It was a way to click and bookmark a search result for later retrieval from a personal Microsoft account.

2014: Bing announced that people can search for the current rates, such as [one dollar in bitcoin].

2014: Dana Lookadoo wrote: “Whatever the future holds, I’m ready for it, but I know without a doubt that I won’t be alone!”

2012: Google added placement exclusion lists and list suggestions.

2012: Most of the main search options were back at the top, placing the less “important”’” search options in a more menu.

2012: The “Spreading Romney” site appeared in the top results on Google and Bing in a search for [romney].

2012: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2011: At least three new changes to search results Google had implemented or was testing.

2011: Google had seen a 400% increase in mobile searches over the past year.

2011: Nothing nearly as close to what Elon paid for it…

2011: Bing started delivering personalized listings depending on a searcher’s location or past search history, just like Google had already been doing for several years.

2011: It saw 200,000 check-ins.

2011: Playing catch-up to Google and Bing.

2010: “Google Buzz was announced to widespread derision.” (Accurate.)

2010: Only VIPPS and CIPA certified pharmacies would be allowed to advertise and pharmacies could only target ads within their country.

2010: Quintura held 8 patents on the technology.

2010: Thus ending a nearly seven-week absence.

2010: Google? Fiber? Ah, Google FIber!

2010: Meanwhile, Hitwise Announces January Search Market Share Numbers.

2010: Better in general. But there was less integration between the commercials and the web.

2009: It gave carriers and publishers a quick way to embed a Google search box on their mobile sites.

2009: If you conduct a search at Yahoo on [valentine’s day] or other related search terms, you would see a horizontal search bar with hearts for the special day.

2009: Google was testing software that would help people better manage their home electricity use and reduce energy loss and inefficiency.

2009: Enhanced Search Assist that incorporated the user’s recent search history was added.

