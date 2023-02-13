Google AMP stories launch

In 2018, Google launched a new, visually rich mobile content format designed to generate more engagement from users.

Breaking with previous guidance, Google didn’t intend for this type of AMP content to match your non-mobile content. Instead, this mobile-only content was supposed to be unique.

Specifically, Google said AMP Story content should be “fulfilling and standalone.”

In addition to Hearst and The Washington Post, Google worked with CNN, Meredith, Mashable, Mic, Vox and Condé Nast to develop and roll out AMP Stories.

Dig deeper:

Also on this day

2020: Google’s Danny Sullivan referred to the company’s advice given around “several updates” in November 2019.

2020: There were new requirements for agencies to achieve and maintain Google Partner status starting in June.

2020: An update to the help page about adding keywords to improve visibility in local search results was disputed by local SEOs and quickly removed.

2020: In TechTarget’s recent earnings report, the company said unpaid traffic represented 94% of overall traffic in the quarter.

2019: Business owners with verified Google My Business listings could reply to reviews left about their business directly in Google Maps on desktop.

2019: With the Assistant on a billion devices, the move was inevitable.

2019: Clicking on the join waitlist button opened a screen that identifies the current wait time and enabled users to input their party size.

2018: The suggestions either loaded on delay or when a user clicked on a result and then clicked back to the search results.

2018: The new “inclusive” look was in response to the European Commission’s antitrust ruling against Google.

2017: Many webmasters and SEOs were noticing some significant changes in Google’s search rankings algorithm.

2017: Google’s people also ask feature gained a new way for searchers to explore topics in the desktop and mobile search results.

2017: Users could keep track of saved places and share lists with others via text, email and popular messaging apps.

2015: The data and tools had stopped updating Feb. 7.

2015: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2014: Techniques to make infinite scroll pages and faceted navigation more search engine friendly.

2014: EU Commissioners were considering forcing additional discussions or preventing the settlement from becoming final.

2014: Bing Ads had enabled over 60% of the mobile traffic on the Yahoo Bing Network to run sitelinks in the U.S.

2013: Some of the interesting trends we saw on Google due to the State of the Union address.

2013: Google Flu Trends overshot the percent of the U.S. population with influenza-like illness by nearly double what the CDC reported.

2013: It contained snow depth statistics, new snow stats within 24 and 72 hours, the conditions of the snow, the lifts open on the mountain, the current weather and more.

2013: Search activity was up 11% in January over December, to almost 19.5 billion “core” searches.

2012: Google also initially reconfirmed that requiring cookies “is not something we’re testing or rolling out.”

2012: Google introduced improved results that shortened the time from symptom-related search to the discovery of potential medical causes and conditions.

2010: Google announced three tweaks to Buzz (including changing auto-follow to auto-suggest) and offered an apology for what it called a “challenging week.”

2009: Google said it shouldn’t be blamed for terrorist use of Google Earth.

2009: The good, bad, and ugly of Google Analytics apps on the iPhone (Analytics App, myAnalytics and Analytics Pro).

2009: “Google is great for Google, but it’s terrible for content providers, because it divides that content quantitatively rather than qualitatively.”

2009: developers can start charging for their apps and consumers will start gaining access to and paying for selected apps on Android phones.

2009: MyWeb launched in 2005, as part of Yahoo’s vision for a “very individual Web.”

2008: The policy was remaining the same, but starting April 1, Google would begin “strictly enforcing” it.

2008: They checked 66.5 million URLs and found that 3.4 million were “suspicious” and 3.4 million were malicious, pointing to 181,699 landing sites.

2008: Antitrust realities were likely at the heart of Google’s diminishing interest in a search deal.

2008: As Yahoo was laying off its promised 1,000 workers.

2008: The landing page was targeting U.S.-based Spanish-speaking customers.

2008: This consolidation created a global search agency with offices on multiple continents.

2008: The 12-page piece was named Fashion for Work at the Google Headquarters and highlighted model Britni Standwood throughout the Googleplex.

2007: For any unverified business listing, Google would show a “report incorrect data” link that took you to a page to easily notify Google of the problem.

2007: Google’s “This site may harm your computer” message linked directly to a Google help document explaining the message in more detail.

2007: The icon would be updated to a badge format similar to the Google Checkout buttons used by merchants since the program started.

2007: A Belgium court found that Google did violate copyright when including material from several Belgian newspapers in its search index.

2007: It sought to marry InfoSpace’s carrier relationships and content expertise with FAST’s search technology and PPC platform on mobile devices.

2007: Those wanting to target the UK region would have an option to specify UK keywords only and be shown related keywords based on that data.

2007: AOL purchased SingingFish.com in November 2003.

2007: Messages included “I love you more than links from Google itself,” “Roses are red, violets are blue, link bait is fun and so are you.”

2007: Eurekster added Q&A functionality to Swickis (social site-search widgets) and the ability for site users to add links directly into the site’s index.

From Search Marketing Expo (SMX)

Past contributions from Search Engine Land’s Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)

These columns are a snapshot in time and have not been updated since publishing, unless noted. Opinions expressed in these articles are those of the author and not necessarily Search Engine Land.

< February 12 | Search Marketing History | February 14 >