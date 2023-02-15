Google releases ‘How to hire an SEO’ video

In 2017, Google added a new 11-minute video about how to hire an SEO to its Do you need an SEO? help document page.

Google’s Maile Ohye outlined the SEO hiring process in three steps:

Conduct a two-way interview with your potential SEO. Check that they seem genuinely interested in you and your business.

Check their references.

Ask for a technical and search audit.

Also on this day

2022: There were widespread reports of Google Ads disapproving ads and accounts, but Google said nothing was out of the ordinary.

2022: The ad product was in closed beta.

2019: Google sent out notifications through Google Search Console telling them that mobile app properties and Google+ web integrations would no longer be supported.

2019: Google Shopping product panel adds for “details”, “reviews” and “stores” options.

2019: The Google ad diagnosis tool was down after showing data it should not have been showing. Google was investigating the issue.

2018: After making a deal with Getty Images, Google revamped some of its image search features and user experience.

2018: A year after bringing real-time information within Google Maps for Android, Google released it for iOS devices.

2017: Adding the words “fun facts” to queries for animals, plants, fruits or vegetables would surface a list of facts atop search results.

2016: Google said their link operator wasn’t dead but continued to tell webmasters to use Google Search Console for the best Google link data source.

2016: Knight Foundation money would be used for Knowledge Engine project that aimed to discover “reliable and trustworthy public information on the Internet.”

2013: Marin had been around for a little less than six years and said its software platform helped manage more than $4 billion in digital ad spending.

2013: For several weeks, it had become nearly useless.

2013: Despite attracting several high-profile retailers, it seemed Google was quietly shuttering Commerce Search.

2013: Users would no longer see the option to switch to the old version.

2013: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2012: Google also reported last-minute searches for flower-related terms grew 227% during the same week leading up to Valentine’s Day.

2012: Officially: 1,067,006 direct searches

2011: While Google in many ways had taken the place of Microsoft, Facebook had moved into the hot/feared space that Google occupied for a number of years.

2011: “Black Swan” was the favorite for Best Picture based on Google search activity. (Spoiler: It didn’t win.)

2011: A policy change meant ads appearing on Bing and Yahoo could be triggered by trademarked keywords, though only authorized users could include trademarks in the text of their ads.

2011: 1-2 sentence teaser.

2011: The agreement called for Stack Overflow’s community of programmers to “help improve and maintain programming-related slashtags,”

2011: Those 40 million reviews covered about 4 million products and came from more than 1,000 sites.

2011: Yandex was the market leader, with a 64% market share, more than double Google’s 22% share.

2010: Said Google: “Enhanced listings are labeled as advertisements via Google’s ‘Sponsored’ designation, and this experiment is intended to help us understand whether this is a useful experience for our users.”

2010: Somewhat ironically, the largest source of Bing mobile queries at the time was the iPhone.

2009: Google confirmed it was running an experiment in which users could customize the ads that appeared in the “Sponsored Links” section of the search results page by deleting ad results.

2008: Google wasn’t invited to join the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) when other, arguably less impressive companies were, in the first changes to the composition of the DJIA since 2004.

2008: Co-founder of Vivid Entertainment wanted Google and Yahoo to do more in protecting children from accessing pornographic content.

2008: Improvements included additional content including music, movies, TV, news, sports, and more.

2008: Gannett Co., Hearst Corp., the New York Times Co. and Tribune Co. formed a joint venture called quadrantOne.

2008: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2007: Its demand channels would focus on the advertiser, the supply channels would focus on publishers and the marketing products division would match and bridge the two channels.

2007: The boards let you “browse suggestions from other site visitors or post your own. Digg-style voting means we can quickly discover what’s most important to users.”

2007: Baidu’s fourth quarter profits “soared 400 percent.”

2007: The EFF was asking those who had been falsely accused of posting Viacom copyrighted content on YouTube to contact them.

