R.I.P., DMOZ

In 2017, DMOZ – The Open Directory Project that used human editors to organize websites — announced it was closing as of March 14.

By this time, DMOZ had been mostly forgotten as a resource. Perhaps the biggest surprise was that it took so long.

DMOZ was born in June 1998 as “GnuHoo,” then quickly changed to “NewHoo,” a rival to the Yahoo Directory at the time. It was acquired by Netscape in November 1998 and renamed the Netscape Open Directory. Later that month, AOL acquired Netscape, giving AOL control of The Open Directory.

Read all about it in RIP DMOZ: The Open Directory Project is closing.

Also on this day

2022: However, most major cities actually experienced a decrease in openings.

2022: A “considerable portion” of the revenue from the fee increase would be reinvested into the marketplace.

2020: Firefox had not yet reviewed the extension, so it got automatically categorized as “not a Recommended Extension.”

2020: Google said Partner agencies would continue to have “control and autonomy” as it put more emphasis on auto-generated recommendations.

2020: Google was about to begin treating the nofollow link attribute as a hint, rather than a directive, for crawling and indexing.

2020: Limited to India, the Google+-like feature gave personal brands and individuals some control over their own search results.

2020: Yelp was rolling out its Notify Me feature, which supported Yelp Waitlist.

2019: Would Google give us a clear statement that outright said it does not currently use CTR directly in their core search ranking algorithm? Of course not.

2019: Google launched the Business Redressal Complaint Form to allow searchers and users to report fraudulent activity relating to businesses Google Maps.

2019: Consumer packaged goods brands could extend their campaigns to their products sold in the AmazonFresh delivery program.

2018: Multifaceted featured snippets would be surfaced for queries that were sufficiently broad enough to allow for more than one interpretation of what was submitted.

2018: After 17 years of working at the company he co-founded, Fishkin was starting a new company around influencer and audience intelligence.

2018: 63.6% of voice search results didn’t use Schema at all.

2017: Tips from Google’s John Mueller on what to do if you needed to turn off your website for a period of time and worried your Google rankings will drop.

2017: HealthNews.com confirmed being reincluded in the Google index after being deindexed last week.

2014: Google announced that it’s now showing restaurant menus as a OneBox-style answer at the top of its U.S. search results.

2014: New reports on mobile app campaign performance included day parts, destination URLs and keyword positions.

2014: Dan Barker did a search for [what is a scraper site], which brought up Google’s own web definition at the top of the results, which technically outranked the original source of the content.

2014: New features included the ability to rename campaigns and ad groups in the Browser pane.

2014: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2013: Google was testing another navigation method to find all the various Google services and products.

2013: Facebook suggested some ways to go beyond that, for those who had the new search feature.

2013: The prime feature that Bing was touting involved what it calls “top of the world” imagery — those hi-res, top-down images.

2013: The languages they currently support included English, Chinese, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese and Russian.

2013: A proposed German copyright law wouldn’t require search engines like Google to pay to show short summaries of news content. But uncertainty remained about how much might be “too much” and require a license.

2013: UK Attorney General Dominic Grieve threatened legal action against anyone posting pictures of convicted killer Jon Venables online.

2012: This feature allowed webmasters to easily use Bing WMT data in other locations.

2012: Microsoft was relying heavily on the Nokia-Navteq mapping and data infrastructure. Nokia had made Ovi Maps much more Bing-like in appearance.

2011: Google CEO Eric Schmidt said consumers’ adoption of the company’s mobile services has happened more quickly than executives expected.

2011: Videos were posted of the old Google office from November 1999.

2011: Nearly 60% of cases that ended in a purchase begin with search – and social media played an increasingly important role during consideration and especially after a purchase is made.

2011: This was opt-in “push” marketing via SMS or MMS tied to “geo-fences.”

2008: Rather than log into your Webmaster Tools account, you could add the Webmaster Tools gadget to your iGoogle page and access information from there.

2008: Google launched Google Sites, basically a relaunch of Jotspot but with many more features.

2008: Google said it would not sell any personal consumer information. However, pages that weren’t part of the consumer health profile would potentially feature ads.

2007: Google Maps has caught up with Yahoo and Microsoft in adding live traffic reporting for the United States to their online mapping service.

2007: Google started a two-day sales event aimed at the U.S. government that reportedly brought in “200 federal contractors, engineers and uniformed military members.”

2007: Google was looking to hire a head of national TV sales in New York and dive into their TV ad play with “scatter inventory,” ads that weren’t sold well in advance.

2007: You could now tell Yahoo to not use Yahoo Directory information to make a title and/or description for your web page listings.

2007: 32% said web video had too many commercials.

2007: Spoiler alert: It was. Microsoft acquired it March 14.

2007: A new monitoring technique.

2007: At Google for four years, Patrick Keane was “responsible for developing and managing the strategic plans and relationships critical to growing Google’s advertising customer base.”

2007: The 10 most popular stories from February 2007.

From Search Marketing Expo (SMX)

Past contributions from Search Engine Land’s Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)

These columns are a snapshot in time and have not been updated since publishing, unless noted. Opinions expressed in these articles are those of the author and not necessarily Search Engine Land.

< February 27 | Search Marketing History | February 29 >