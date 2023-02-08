Google Chrome to mark non-HTTPS sites as ‘not secure’

In 2018, Google announced it would identify all sites that had not migrated to HTTPS as “not secure” in the Chrome browser.

Google had already been pushing webmasters to make the change to non-secure websites for years – including hinting at a small ranking boost to further incentivize the shift.

According to Google, in 2018:

Over 68% of Chrome traffic on both Android and Windows was protected

Over 78% of Chrome traffic on both Chrome OS and Mac was protected

81 of the top 100 sites on the web were using HTTPS by default

Read all about it in Effective July 2018, Google’s Chrome browser will mark non-HTTPS sites as ‘not secure’.

Also on this day

2022: It supported Performance Max and Discovery campaigns, included a refreshed UI and greater support for other search engines.

2022: The feature made it easier for users to revisit topics they searched for days or weeks ago.

2022: This made it easier for for publishers who had already verified their sites with Bing Webmaster Tools to access the Bing News PubHub features.

2021: Google published a whole new set of manual actions around Google News and Google Discover policies and guidelines.

2021: The feature let business owners optimize their ads for specific keywords

2018: After years of pushing for ‘secure by default’ websites, Google would identify insecure sites in the Chrome browser beginning mid-Summer.

2018: Google wouldn’t comment on why quota details in the fetch tool were no longer displaying.

2018: Much of the content creation and verification process was automated.

2018: India’s Competition Commission said Google disadvantaged “verticals trying to gain market access.”

2017: Marketers could build reports that included only Search Console data or combine it with other sources to compare paid versus organic traffic trends, for example.

2017: Audience exclusions would be available in all markets.

2016: Ads drove more than 7.5 million incremental searches for Super Bowl advertisers.

2016: Launched on July 10, 2008, the service would close officially on March 31, 2016.

2015: The traffic seemed to have slowed and sometimes crashed the CNiL website.

2015: Yahoo would reportedly start incorporating local content and listings from Yelp into its main search results.

2013: Because it “was causing more confusion than actually helping webmasters with their sites.”

2013: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2012: Some insights into Singhal’s role at Google, how Google tested new algorithms, and the future for Google search.

2012: The majority of respondents expressed ambivalence or outright dissatisfaction about Google’s more personalized search results.

2012: Google was quietly taking requests from web users who wanted to get paid to surf the web using the Chrome browser while sharing data with Google.

2012: Santorum’s Bing problem, as with his Google problem, wasn’t stopping many Republican voters from selecting him over other candidates.

2012: The new design seemed a lot cleaner, fresher and more organized compared to the older design.

2012: However, the company received no branding on those results.

2011: Demand’s chief revenue officer brought screenshots and examples to prove they were generating great content to show up on Google. Additional coverage of FM’s Signal LA event:

2011: Meanwhile, Experian Hitwise said Bing-Powered Engines Grew 6.5% in January

2011: 63.2 million people owned smartphones in the U.S., a penetration level of 27%.

2011: “It’s your very own Babel Fish replacing frantic searches through a beat up translation dictionary when you’re in a small town in Estonia and need to find a bathroom.”

2011: The fee structure would be based on query volume.

2010: You would speak to it in any language, Google would then convert that and spit it back in the language of choice.

2010: Google was about to announce a new social feature inside Gmail that allowed users to see (and add to) a stream of status updates from friends and connections. What could go wrong?

2010: Cambodia was the latest country upset with Google over how they drew a border on Google Maps.

2010: Google sent a warning to the Chinese Google knockoff, Goojje to stop using their logo.

2010: Ask spent about $15 million on its one year of NASCAR-related sponsorships.

2008: There were rumors that Yahoo was nearing a decision, while Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer seemed to want to encourage his potential new employees that a Yahoo brand would survive.

2008: Yahoo Live let you broadcast live video.

2008: Live Search added Instant Answers for snow conditions at ski resorts.

2008: Spoiler alert: It never happened.

2007: And follow-up: Diggers Can’t Handle The Truth (About SEO)

2007: Thoughts on a “post-search” future.

2007: Sequoia Capital, the company that funded YouTube, received 941,027 shares that were worth about $442 million.

2007: The “find us on Google Maps” sticker was a UK-only campaign.

2007: A collection of blog posts, forum posts and opinion on Yahoo’s new quality score factor.

2007: It was an “interactive feed aggregator and manipulator.”

2007: It was thriving. North American advertisers spent $9.4 billion on in 2006, a 62% increase over 2005.

