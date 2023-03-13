This day in search marketing history: March 13
Google hides organic search listings plus: broad core search algorithm update, Panda updates, author rank, incremental ad clicks and more.
Google tests hiding organic listings on some search results
In 2018, Google showed answers without any additional search results for some queries.
For example, if you searched for [time in los angeles] or [time in new zealand], Google would show the answer, then show a button below the answer to Show all results.
“For calculator, unit converter & local time, we’re experimenting with a condensed view to further speed up load time,” said Google’s Danny Sullivan. “People who search for these tools rarely use full search results, but the results will remain available for those who want them via the ‘Show all results’ button.”
Read all about it in Google search results page displays answer without any search results.
Also on this day
Hiring an SEO? Why a technical SEO audit shouldn’t be part of the proposal process
2020: Experienced SEOs shared what to expect from an initial audit and why Google’s hiring video missed the mark.
Early look: Google Ads customer value reporting and conversion value rules
2020: The two features had been in testing for about a year.
Google helping to build pilot coronavirus testing website
2020: Engineers were contributing to the project aimed at helping people find nearby drive-through COVID-19 testing sites.
Google released a broad core search algorithm on March 12
2019: Google restated previous advice that there was no fix if your site was negatively impacted.
What’s going on with In-depth Articles on Google?
2019: Google said there was a coding change but that it still showed high-quality, evergreen content. Close watchers said they saw big shifts.
Goodbye green? Google testing black “Ad” label in Search
2019: Google appeared to be looking to switch up the way it labeled text ads again.
DuckDuckGo a new ‘default search’ option for Chrome, is it time to start paying attention?
2019: The upstart search engine’s visibility was growing.
Notes are coming to AdWords, plus Recommendations & an Account Performance Score
2018: Google announced several productivity updates, including the ability to note important changes right in the UI.
Google Images update: Captions added to images, pulled from the page title tag
2018: To add more context to image results, Google would now display a caption with images in mobile Images search results.
Google to fix missing data from Search Console analytics report soon
2017: A whole day of data was missing in the Search Analytics report.
Google To Sunset Webmaster Tools API Version One On April 20
2015: Google was dropping support for the original Webmaster Tools API, which meant you could no longer obtain keywords from the content reports.
AdWords Search Query Data Now Available Sooner
2015: Search terms and some other data were now available within 6 hours.
Google Is Practically Begging Firefox Users To Switch Their Default Search Engine
2015: A message above Google’s search results was the most visible attempt yet at getting Firefox users to switch back to Google.
Report: Microsoft’s Cortana Coming To iOS, Android This Fall
2015: Under CEO Satya Nadella, the company had decided to roll out its products, including Office, more freely to other platforms rather than have non-Microsoft users adopt alternatives.
Bing Tests New “Favorites” Feature That Lets Users Bookmark Images
2015: The feature was available only for users signed in to their accounts on a desktop.
Search In Pics: Google Shop, Google Stone & Golden Android
2015: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.
Google Working On A Softer & Gentler Panda Algorithm To Help Small Businesses
2014: Google’s Matt Cutts explained that this new Panda update should have a direct impact on small businesses and help them do better.
Yes, Google Does Have & Use Author Rank; Specifically Within In-Depth Articles
2014: It was specifically used within the in-depth articles system to determine which articles to show.
Google Makes It Official: New Search Results Design Goes Live For All
2014: Titles were larger and the underlines were removed. On the ad side, Google migrated over the “new ad labels from mobile, making the multi-device experience more consistent.”
Google Testing I’m Feeling Lucky Search Button Within Search Suggestions Drop Down
2014: Google was testing displaying the Google Search and I’m Feeling Lucky search buttons within the search suggest or Google Instant drop-down menu.
Forecast: Google To Lose $1.4B In PC Revs As Search Shifts To Mobile
2014: Some of that PC revenue decline would be offset by growth in mobile paid clicks.
Bing’s New “Image Match” Button Helps Locate Images Of Varying Resolutions & Sizes
2014: Bing announced it is launching a new “Image Match” button, a feature that helped users quickly find alternative resolutions and sizes of a desired image.
Yandex Begins Purging Links From Its Rankings For Some Moscow Verticals
2014: Yandex started to remove links gradually from the Yandex MatrixNet algorithm for commercial queries in just the Moscow region.
Google: Panda To Be Integrated Into The Search Algorithm (Panda Everflux)
2013: The Panda algorithm would soon be more integrated into Google’s overall continuous algorithm updates, Matt Cutts, Google’s head of search spam, announced at SMX West.
Enhanced Campaigns: Product Listing Ads Now On Smartphones
2013: Product listing ads (PLAs) began showing on smartphones in all markets that served PLAs.
Google To Double The Size Of Their Kirkland (Seattle) Campus
2013: Google was set to launch major expansion efforts to their Kirkland, Seattle office – home of many of the Google Webmaster Central team.
Bing Ads Makes Campaign & Ad Group Targeting Improvements
2013: Both target settings would be considered together to improve ad relevancy and delivery.
Study: 55% Of Mobile-Search Driven Conversions Happen In One Hour Or Less
2013: The overwhelming majority (77%) of mobile search happened at home or work, according to an extensive study from Google and Nielsen.
Google, Bing Both Gain Market Share In February [comScore]
2013: Core search activity was down in February overall, but both Google’s and Bing’s share of search activity in the U.S. were up during the month.
Google Research: Yes, You Still Need To Keep Buying Search Ads
2012: Researchers found that incremental ad clicks went down by 85% if campaigns were paused entirely.
Implementing Pagination Attributes Correctly For Google
2012: How Google handled the pagination attributes within a page’s source code.
How People Power (& Personalize) Bing’s Social Search
2012: Eric Enge‘s interview with Bing’s Principal Group Program Manager for Bing Social Search, Paul Yiu.
Google Preparing To Launch Social “Circles” — Or Maybe Not
2011: There was a lot of buzz about something called “Google Circles” which was possibly to launch.
Google Earth Shows Before & After Images Of Japan Earthquake And Tsunami
2011: Google captured satellite imagery showing the devastation of the 8.9 earthquake and tsunami in Japan.
Google Looks To Shutter China Search Operation As Talks With Government Reach “An Impasse”
2010: Google was reportedly about to pull out of the Chinese search market due to talks reaching an “impasse.”
Live Blogging SXSW 2010
Google’s Advice On Using The New Canonical Tag
2009: Google’s Matt Cutts answers: “Should large corporations use rel=canonical?”
Microsoft Shutting Down adCenter Analytics Beta
2009: It was unclear whether this was the end for a home-grown Microsoft analytics solution or merely a pause.
The Rise Of Help Engines: Twitter & Aardvark
2009: Related:
Google Tests Favicons For AdWords In Germany And Poland
2009: Icons in AdWords potentially could provide a bit of “branding” or at least help advertisers stand out from one another.
Preview Of Microsoft’s Kumo Home Page?
2009: A screenshot of how the Kumo (Microsoft’s possible new brand for Live Search) home page might look.
Google Ad Manager Targets Medium-Sized Publishers, Seeks Broader AdSense Distribution
2008: In creating the new platform, Google said it was responding to a market need and explicit feedback from publishers.
More Yahoo Search Monkey Details: Creating A “Developer Ecosystem For Search”
2008: Developers could provide Yahoo with this rich content about their sites by either including structured markup in their pages or by submitting structured feeds.
In Unexpected Move, AOL Buys Social Network Bebo For $850 Million
2008: Bebo, the number three social network, had a reported 40 million unique global users.
Google Stock Driven Up By “Put Options” Scam, Says SEC
2007: Civil and criminal charges were filed against three Indian citizens for allegedly manipulating Google’s stock price to make a profit.
Viacom Sues Google For $1 Billion Over Unauthorized Videos
2007: Viacom confirmed they would be suing Google over “massive intentional copyright infringement.”
More Pictures Of Possible Google Phone?
2007: The phone seemed to have a large screen that swiveled out and had a keyboard under it.
First Web Search Creator Works At Google, Puts Books On Earth Map
2007: How a program plotted the world based on the “frequency of its locations mentioned in books.”
Report: Microsoft To Buy Tellme
2007: Microsoft was reportedly in talks to buy Tellme Networks, a voice services and automated directory assistance provider.
SEO: Real Skills That Can Protect Your Traffic
2007: A look at news search engine Topix, revisiting Google’s webmaster support efforts plus
new confirmation that SEO continued to be more mainstream.
Wize Up For Better Product Reviews
2007: Wize had aggregated more than 1.2 million reviews, from both experts and users, drawn from more than 6,300 websites that feature reviews.
From Search Marketing Expo (SMX)
- SMX Overtime: Managing your e-commerce category and product detail pages
- The Evolution Of Google SERPs: Three Key Takeaways From SMX West 2015
- Up-Close @ SMX West 2014: Time To Think About Life Beyond Google
- Up-Close @ SMX West 2014: Experts Weigh In On Mobile SEO Best Practices
- Optimizing Apps For Maximum Findability (SMX West 2014)
- Up-Close @ SMX West 2014: Life After “Not Provided”
- The Intersection Of Search & Social (SMX West 2014)
- SMX West 2014 Live Blog Coverage Recap
Past contributions from Search Engine Land’s Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)
These columns are a snapshot in time and have not been updated since publishing, unless noted. Opinions expressed in these articles are those of the author and not necessarily Search Engine Land.
- 2020: Data suggests there’s still no corporate or brand bias in Google results by Bryson Meunier
- 2019: Regression analysis to improve Google Ads performance by Mark Meyerson
- 2018: Optimize for voice search by keeping it short and to the point by Dave Davies
- 2017: Manufacturing FAQs: The workhorse of content and search marketing by Dianna Huff
- 2017: Seasonal SEO: Identifying your merriest times of the year by Laura Scott
- 2015: 4 Super Smart Rising Stars In PPC Marketing To Read & Follow by Larry Kim
- 2014: Why You Shouldn’t Worry About SEO Costs But Focus On What It Earns by Trond Lyngbø
- 2012: Is Your Global Search Ecosystem Thriving Or Dying? by Bill Hunt
- 2012: 4 Reasons The Social Link Graph Will Have To Improve by Eric Ward
- 2009: An Insider’s Look At Google’s Search Based Keyword Tool by Josh Dreller
- 2009: Search: Too Boring For Branding? by Lance Loveday
- 2008: A Small Business Marketing Success Story: Pink Cake Box by Matt McGee
- 2008: Tagging 10,000 Videos: Science Or Sweat? by Sherwood Stranieri
- 2008: Reputation Monitoring Made Easy, And Free! by Aaron Wall
- 2008: Nine Essential Tactics For Reputation Management In Social Media by Marty Weintraub
- 2007: 3 Ways Social Media Marketing Helps SEO by Cameron Olthuis
- 2007: Paid Search Back-Checks, Slays Dragons, Asks for Little in Return by Andrew Goodman
< March 12 | Search Marketing History | March 14 >
Related stories