Google tests hiding organic listings on some search results

In 2018, Google showed answers without any additional search results for some queries.

For example, if you searched for [time in los angeles] or [time in new zealand], Google would show the answer, then show a button below the answer to Show all results.

“For calculator, unit converter & local time, we’re experimenting with a condensed view to further speed up load time,” said Google’s Danny Sullivan. “People who search for these tools rarely use full search results, but the results will remain available for those who want them via the ‘Show all results’ button.”

Read all about it in Google search results page displays answer without any search results.

Also on this day

2020: Experienced SEOs shared what to expect from an initial audit and why Google’s hiring video missed the mark.

2020: The two features had been in testing for about a year.

2020: Engineers were contributing to the project aimed at helping people find nearby drive-through COVID-19 testing sites.

2019: Google restated previous advice that there was no fix if your site was negatively impacted.

2019: Google said there was a coding change but that it still showed high-quality, evergreen content. Close watchers said they saw big shifts.

2019: Google appeared to be looking to switch up the way it labeled text ads again.

2019: The upstart search engine’s visibility was growing.

2018: Google announced several productivity updates, including the ability to note important changes right in the UI.

2018: To add more context to image results, Google would now display a caption with images in mobile Images search results.

2017: A whole day of data was missing in the Search Analytics report.

2015: Google was dropping support for the original Webmaster Tools API, which meant you could no longer obtain keywords from the content reports.

2015: Search terms and some other data were now available within 6 hours.

2015: A message above Google’s search results was the most visible attempt yet at getting Firefox users to switch back to Google.

2015: Under CEO Satya Nadella, the company had decided to roll out its products, including Office, more freely to other platforms rather than have non-Microsoft users adopt alternatives.

2015: The feature was available only for users signed in to their accounts on a desktop.

2015: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2014: Google’s Matt Cutts explained that this new Panda update should have a direct impact on small businesses and help them do better.

2014: It was specifically used within the in-depth articles system to determine which articles to show.

2014: Titles were larger and the underlines were removed. On the ad side, Google migrated over the “new ad labels from mobile, making the multi-device experience more consistent.”

2014: Google was testing displaying the Google Search and I’m Feeling Lucky search buttons within the search suggest or Google Instant drop-down menu.

2014: Some of that PC revenue decline would be offset by growth in mobile paid clicks.

2014: Bing announced it is launching a new “Image Match” button, a feature that helped users quickly find alternative resolutions and sizes of a desired image.

2014: Yandex started to remove links gradually from the Yandex MatrixNet algorithm for commercial queries in just the Moscow region.

2013: The Panda algorithm would soon be more integrated into Google’s overall continuous algorithm updates, Matt Cutts, Google’s head of search spam, announced at SMX West.

2013: Product listing ads (PLAs) began showing on smartphones in all markets that served PLAs.

2013: Google was set to launch major expansion efforts to their Kirkland, Seattle office – home of many of the Google Webmaster Central team.

2013: Both target settings would be considered together to improve ad relevancy and delivery.

2013: The overwhelming majority (77%) of mobile search happened at home or work, according to an extensive study from Google and Nielsen.

2013: Core search activity was down in February overall, but both Google’s and Bing’s share of search activity in the U.S. were up during the month.

2012: Researchers found that incremental ad clicks went down by 85% if campaigns were paused entirely.

2012: How Google handled the pagination attributes within a page’s source code.

2012: Eric Enge‘s interview with Bing’s Principal Group Program Manager for Bing Social Search, Paul Yiu.

2011: There was a lot of buzz about something called “Google Circles” which was possibly to launch.

2011: Google captured satellite imagery showing the devastation of the 8.9 earthquake and tsunami in Japan.

2010: Google was reportedly about to pull out of the Chinese search market due to talks reaching an “impasse.”

2009: Google’s Matt Cutts answers: “Should large corporations use rel=canonical?”

2009: It was unclear whether this was the end for a home-grown Microsoft analytics solution or merely a pause.

2009: Icons in AdWords potentially could provide a bit of “branding” or at least help advertisers stand out from one another.

2009: A screenshot of how the Kumo (Microsoft’s possible new brand for Live Search) home page might look.

2008: In creating the new platform, Google said it was responding to a market need and explicit feedback from publishers.

2008: Developers could provide Yahoo with this rich content about their sites by either including structured markup in their pages or by submitting structured feeds.

2008: Bebo, the number three social network, had a reported 40 million unique global users.

2007: Civil and criminal charges were filed against three Indian citizens for allegedly manipulating Google’s stock price to make a profit.

2007: Viacom confirmed they would be suing Google over “massive intentional copyright infringement.”

2007: The phone seemed to have a large screen that swiveled out and had a keyboard under it.

2007: How a program plotted the world based on the “frequency of its locations mentioned in books.”

2007: Microsoft was reportedly in talks to buy Tellme Networks, a voice services and automated directory assistance provider.

2007: A look at news search engine Topix, revisiting Google’s webmaster support efforts plus

new confirmation that SEO continued to be more mainstream.

2007: Wize had aggregated more than 1.2 million reviews, from both experts and users, drawn from more than 6,300 websites that feature reviews.

