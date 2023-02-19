Google removes ads from right side of search results

In 2016, Google removed ads from the right side of its desktop search results (with two exceptions: Product Listing Ad boxes and Knowledge panel ads) in all languages, worldwide.

Google Ads would only appear at the top and/or bottom of the page.

An additional ad (so, four instead of three) would appear above Google’s organic search results for what it called “highly commercial queries.”

This was actually the culmination of a test that began in 2010 and ramped up significantly in 2015, mostly outside of the U.S.

Google’s official statement on the change:

“We’ve been testing this layout for a long time, so some people might see it on a very small number of commercial queries. We’ll continue to make tweaks, but this is designed for highly commercial queries where the layout is able to provide more relevant results for people searching and better performance for advertisers.”

Also on this day

2020: The new toolset promised to offer a faster, cleaner, more responsive and even more actionable set of features.

2020: Specialized Amazon marketers and paid search marketers were most likely to be managing campaigns on the platform, our survey found.

2020: From running a small business to digging deep into SEO to help clients win.

2019: Google has confirmed that for Your Money, Your Life, queries they will give more weight in their ranking algorithm to factors around expertise, authoritativeness, or trustworthiness.

2019: There were thousands of Skills and Actions but very few people were using them.

2018: Google finally disclosed the new recrawl limits in a revised help document.

2018: Google added a new tab to the local panel in the search results named “directory.”

2018: Google removed some much-loved features in image search, but some Chrome extensions bring back that functionality.

2018: The central claim was that when users searched for [Edible Arrangements] (or versions of that name), they were seeing product ads for competitors, such as 1-800-Flowers.

2016: Google sent out a large number of notifications to webmasters who had incorrectly implemented hreflang markup.

2016: You could preview apps directly from the search results before downloading them.

2016: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2015: Many websites noticed Google labeled their sites as being hacked and dangerous in the search results. The issue was not with their websites but rather the Google hacked sites classifier.

2015: Canadian Google AdWords advertisers could download an Android app to manage their campaign on the go. Google promised to expand support to other countries soon.

2015: A fix was coming soon.

2015: Users could quickly scan topic-based content from single sources on mobile devices.

2015: You could search for a restaurant that offered online ordering and click the order online button.

2014: Cutts answers: “Is there a version of Google that excludes backlinks as a ranking factor?”

2014: Overall, it was a more visually-compelling product than the old Maps with a wide array of enhanced features.

2013: Sergey Brin explained how a single failed fax allowed Google to be born.

2013: The changes included a new title-like layout you are familiar with when it comes to Windows 8 and a slideshow view for faster and richer photo viewing.

2013: Laurie Mann, who had been senior vice president of engineering operations at Yahoo since 2002, was promoted to run Yahoo Search.

2013: The appearance and functionality of the SERP on Aliyun was more like Google than a comparable page on Chinese search leader Baidu’s site.

2013: “ChaCha delivered the highest quality responses consistently across the largest group of categories and question types.”

2010: When Google added real-time results to their search interface in December, it had a major impact on people discovering tweets in the search results.

2010: Also, Google revealed that for every 15 people who click through to the privacy controls and preferences that “four users edit preferences, one opts out and 10 do nothing.”

2010: You could point the app at books, CDs, DVDs, and video games, and barcodes and it would fetch the details of that product and give you the prices, stores, reviews and more about that product.

2010: Users could now find local businesses.

2009: After testing this for close to a year, Yahoo would formally announce Rich Ads In Search – a service that placed images and videos into paid ads in Yahoo’s search results.

2009: Twitter Search had become incredibly popular, even thought most people had no clue how to find it.

2008: The policy required the ad’s display URL match its destination URL.

2008: Bill Gates said with or without Yahoo, the company would invest heavily in web search over the long term to compete with Google.

2008: Yahoo called out the “Search Assist & Suggestions Rankings” metric, where it apparently outperformed Google, based on the introduction in October of Search Assist.

2008: The imagery update covered the eastern edge of Spain, including Barcelona.

2008: Internet users in China were reportedly using Baidu to find images of actor Edison Chen and several female stars in sexual acts that were spreading throughout the web.

2008: Topix already did this for selected newspapers and Gannett TV sites and claimed 100 media partners for its local news and/or community features.

2007: The percentage of Google’s downstream traffic going to Wikipedia increased by 166% year over year.

2007: Clicking on the plus sign opened a Google Finance preview.

