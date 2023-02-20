Google stops supporting meta news keywords tag

In 2018, we learned that Google had quietly dropped support for the news meta keywords tag.

Google did not announce this change, which had actually happened months earlier.

It was Google Webmaster Trends Analyst John Mueller who confirmed this on Twitter:

“It looks like we dropped support for this around the time when we removed it from the help center. Keeping it on pages is fine, we just don’t use it for Google News anymore.”

Using the news meta keywords tag no longer helped Google understand your news content. Google ignored it the same way they ignore the normal meta keywords tag.

Google introduced the news meta keywords tag specifically for publishers in 2012.

Also on this day

2020: Spam represented less than 1% of the 20 million daily contributions Google received on Maps.

2020: Google was beta testing a new way for sites to display licensing information about content that appears in Google Images.

2019: Google Ads tweaked its mobile speed score algorithm to reduce the number of ad clicks needed to generate a result.

2019: Drug and alcohol addiction recovery centers would have to be certified before running an ad campaign and could no longer use lead generators.

2018: The company said that every $1 spent on Yelp ads resulted in a $110 offline return, based on aggregate transaction data.

2017: Google and Microsoft Bing agreed to reduce pirated content from their search results in an agreement named the Voluntary Code of Practice.

2015: Ad type would give mobile-centric marketers the ability to set up phone call conversion only campaigns.

2015: Yahoo had an ambitious plan to extend the reach of its search, display and video ads through a new Mobile Developer Suite.

2015: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2014: The warning said Bing may demote or delist a site that uses keyword stuffing.

2014: Yahoo gave $10 million to Carnegie Mellon University to support “InMind,” a project that sought to develop a next generation intelligent assistant and enhanced personalization capabilities.

2014: The company said it had more than 270,000 advertisers, a 30% gain year-over-year and up 10% from Q3 2013.

2013: A recent Google video might have suggested that Google was pushing Penguin Updates without announcing them, but Google said this wasn’t the case.

2013: In the second half of 2012, Google Shopping sent 120% more traffic to merchants than Amazon Product Ads.

2012: It appearsed you could block sites from showing up in the paid search ad results, whether signed into Google or not.

2012: Cuil, which launched in June 2008 and went defunct in September 2010, had their patent applications acquired by Google.

2012: Microsoft adCenter made changes to its location targeting functionality that brought it into line with the industry standard Google AdWords.

2010: The recently approved Microsoft-Yahoo search deal, set to a TV theme song.

2009: Using Google site search could help identify if a hacker had added common spam content, or Google Alerts could be used to monitor spammy words and phrases.

2009: Advertisers could only have the same domain showing in a specific ad group in the display URL field.

2009: The objective of the product was to enable local users/developers to build out maps data and content for places in the world where there are no commercial or other third-party databases that Google could easily implement.

2009: Publishers could pick between Arial, Times, and Verdana font types and they would be present on all of their Latin-based character units.

2009: In November 2007, Google did the exact reverse.

2009: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2008: Topics included duplicate content issues, and if there are penalties, and using the nofollow to “sculpt PageRank.”

2008: A company named Paid Search Engine Tools of Liberty Township said Google’s AdWords and Microsoft’s adCenter products infringe on their patent, “Paid search engine bid management.”

2008: It wasn’t the advertisers, the brand, or the traffic so much as the engineers that Microsoft wanted in the Yahoo acquisition.

2008: The benefits, among others, were cost savings and scalability.

2008: The reason given for the packages was employee retention in a climate of uncertainty, which had accelerated the departures of a number of high profile Yahoo employees.

2008: Newspond was a news aggregation site that boasted “No editors. No voting. Just an AI news engine.”

2007: Google had about 4.75 million U.S. subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2006, roughly 1.1 million more than Yahoo.

2007: “Super performers”: Google Video, Google Blog Search, Google Scholar and Google Desktop.

2007: A listing of lists of Google products.

2007: Page “proposed giving computers control over cars” so that there will be fewer accidents.

2007: This course would “teach students to use 40 computers to solve problems such as how many times the word ‘mild’ appeared on the Internet and which ‘mild’ was most relevant to Internet users.”

2007: Joost was like YouTube but they specialized in commercial video.

2007: Mobile advertising as a mass medium would take off, but the question was: when and in precisely what form?

From Search Marketing Expo (SMX)

Past contributions from Search Engine Land’s Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)

These columns are a snapshot in time and have not been updated since publishing, unless noted. Opinions expressed in these articles are those of the author and not necessarily Search Engine Land.

< February 19 | Search Marketing History | February 21 >