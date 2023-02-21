Google Search Console sends alerts for big drops in clicks

In 2019, Google Search Console started sending notifications when it detected a “substantial drop” in clicks from Google search results to a website when compared to the previous week’s data.

It read:

“Search Console analyzed your performance report and found that your site had a substantial drop in clicks last week compared to the previous weeks. This drop is likely due to a drop in clicks for the query “X”.”

It appeared Google would compare your site clicks and query clicks as reported in the Google Search Console’s performance report. If it saw huge fluctuations, Google would send the notification to those that had verified access to that property in Search Console

Read all about it in Google Search Console sending alerts for big ranking, traffic drops

Also on this day

2022: Retailers could add an optional short title to identify their products in Google Merchant Center.

2020: Branded directory buttons were being displayed above the map.

2019: Despite repeatedly saying they did not use click data for search ranking purposes, a fresh document triggered confusion around the topic again.

2019: A study on Google’s featured snippets showed how competitive this search real estate could be.

2019: There was high awareness of voice assistants as a potential marketing channel, as well as potential pent-up demand.

2019: The partnership would launch in North America and parts of Europe.

2018: In the next month and a half or so, Google said it would be moving a lot of sites to mobile first.

2018: A law firm had the vast majority of its reviews on Google removed after it was discovered that the firm was incentivizing people to review the business with contests and giveaways.

2018: Incorrect data was being reported over a three-week period.

2018: the latest refresh for the Google-designed keyboard came with a new interface that allowed users to search all categories.

2017: Google told their Site Search customers they had to find a new internal search engine service.

2014: Google announced that conversion data would begin appearing in the Top Movers report as well as device-specific insights.

2014: Google would allow a single descriptor within the business name, if and only if that descriptor was location information or described business offers.

2014: Many users noticed that some of their favorite features from Classic Maps were missing.

2014: “Just as you’re judging others’ writing, so the engines judge yours.”

2014: The new “Timeline” section appeared in the right-side search results for famous people, athletes, artists, business people, explorers and more.

2014: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2013: Google AdWords began providing more specifics about the new bidding tools and mobile bid settings for enhanced campaigns.

2013: Google began replacing free listings on Google Shopping to Product Listing Ads in the UK, Germany, France, Japan, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Brazil, Australia, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

2013: A new feature helped webmasters create two types of XML Sitemaps.

2013: They sped up the auto-suggest by using a technique called “ghosting” where Bing would show the suggestion in blue highlighted text in the search box and then show alternatives below.

2012: The Russian search engine would begin integrating the Twitter feed into its search results.

2012: Related coverage: Scroogle’s Gone? Here’s Who Still Offers Private Searching

2012: Flight search became available on mobile devices (browser only).

2012: Google was going to release “heads up display glasses” by the end of the year.

2011: Dozens of webmasters were complaining about Google not using their HTML title tags.

2011: Display Network advertisers who used managed placements would only have to deal with a regular default bid and a Display Network default bid.

2011: People weren’t seeing the Google Maps’ “send to car” option any longer.

2010: 76% of those asked thought that the internet was enhancing our intelligence.

2008: People were spotting that Bush’s official White House page was ranking tops for [who is a failure] on Google.

2008: Google said they would sell both “InVideo” ads, where a video ad appears at the bottom of a video, as well as text overlay ads that put text below a video.

2008: Google and the Cleveland Clinic would announce a pilot program involving the creation of personal health profiles on Google for anywhere between 1,500 and 10,000 patients.

2008: Supposedly, he also accessed an email that had “keycodes for some embassy gate.”

2008: Google was interested in possibly using disposable hydrogen-filled balloons packed with miniature versions of cellphone towers inside to provide internet access.

2008: Spoiler alert: It was just a rumor.

2008: It provided advertisers “free training to help you become a Microsoft adCenter expert.”

2008: You would get estimated visitor stats, site rank, a line chart to plot this data over time, and a link to a more detailed report at Compete.com.

2007: Google announced that the new quality score algorithm had been pushed to the Google servers.

2007: Google updated the FAQs to explain when the supplemental results are shown.

2007: Many people did not like the new design.

2007: They had been working on a multi-year deal to display CBS’s video content at YouTube.

2007: Nielsen//NetRatings reported they had 432,156 unique visitors in December, and average time per visitor was 14 minutes.

2007: A major defect could have potentially allowed hackers to view personal files on a computer with Google Desktop installed.

2007: adCenter made some changes to the account interface.

2007: Ask.com renewed their agreement with LookSmart to license LookSmart’s “AdCenter for Publishers” through 2009.

2007: Yahoo Japan increased their stake in Yumenomachi, an Internet food delivery business, to almost 42% – up from a 23% stake.

2007: The site was modeled heavily on Yelp but added video and a hint of Yahoo Answers.

From Search Marketing Expo (SMX)

Past contributions from Search Engine Land’s Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)

These columns are a snapshot in time and have not been updated since publishing, unless noted. Opinions expressed in these articles are those of the author and not necessarily Search Engine Land.

< February 20 | Search Marketing History | February 22 >