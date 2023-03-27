Google research: PPC ads drive 50% incremental clicks

In 2012, Google released a study, Impact Of Ranking Of Organic Search Results On The Incrementality Of Search Ads. It looked at whether clicks from organic search results substituted for ad clicks when PPC ads were turned off.

Google found that, on average:

81% of ad impressions and 66% of ad clicks occurred in the absence of an associated organic result on the first page of search results.

50% of the ad clicks that occurred with a Position 1 organic result were incremental.

82% of the ad clicks were incremental when the associated organic search result ranked between Position 2 and 4.

96% of the ad clicks were incremental when the advertiser’s organic result ranked in Position 5 or lower.

In short, Google’s research indicated that even a website ranking in Position 1 could benefit from an accompanying PPC ad.

Read more about it in Google Research: Even With A #1 Organic Ranking, Paid Ads Provide 50% Incremental Clicks.

