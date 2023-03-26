More sites move to Google mobile-first indexing

In 2018, Google announced it had enabled mobile-first indexing for more websites.

This was the first time Google had confirmed it was moving a large number of sites to this mobile-first indexing process. Google told us in October 2017 that a limited number of sites had been moved over.

Websites that were migrated in this batch were following mobile-first indexing best practices and were notified of the change via a Google Search Console message.

Also on this day

2020: Advertisers could run reports for up to 200 accounts in a Manager account.

2020: A new study looks at how contextual relevance of ads to content influences consumers.

2020: Engagement with the search choice screen had been slowed by stifled smartphone supply and decreased demand.

2020: Many expected client budget and project changes would have a negative effect on their businesses.

2020: A full takedown could result in losing Search Console data and make it more difficult to ramp back up.

2020: Upgrades included the new Verified Merchant Program, new conversion reporting opportunities, and updates to Catalogs and dynamic retargeting.

2019: The data was not conclusive on any specific tactic or type of site impacted by the algorithm change.

2019: Google was retiring the info command because it “was relatively underused” and said the new URL inspection tool gave users much of that data now anyway.

2019: Seed your keyword ideas with more terms, add keywords to existing campaigns and more.

2019: Increased competition between hotels and vacation rentals could increase visibility for rental providers and boost Google Hotel Ads revenue.

2018: More of a bargaining position, it was extremely unlikely to actually happen.

2018: Starting in the US, text ads would show only in the mainline at the top and bottom of search results pages.

2018: Bing also shared more about the platform it built to power intelligent search.

2015: Google was testing removing the divider between the ads and free listings in the search results. Would it lead to more searcher confusion?

2015: Google News ranking algorithm would not (yet) factor in if a publisher was mobile-friendly.

2015: Star ratings for specific products appeared in product listing ads.

2015: Google lobbying reportedly affected agency’s decision in antitrust case.

2015: Search query percentages didn’t line up with overall usage trends.

2014: He said instead, upload the new one, which will replace the old disavow file.

2014: Video Campaigns report in Google Analytics gave advertisers more insights into the performance of their YouTube TrueView ads that are managed through AdWords for Video campaigns.

2014: Another case of Google failing to keep its promise to provide more examples relating to penalties.

2014: After months of testing.

2013: Indeed, Google displayed links to its own vertical search results differently. But so did Bing.

2013: “Ungoogleable” would not become an official word in Sweden.

2013: Its voice search fell quite short of expectations.

2012: BuildMyRank.com confirmed Google had deindexed an “overwhelming majority” of their network as of March 19, 2012.

2012: A man lost his job several years ago and was rejected for new jobs due to the suggestions offered by Google.

2012: Marin also estimated that 23% of Google’s US paid-search spend [by December 2012] would come from mobile campaigns.

2012: It would have been strange for Apple to exclude China’s most popular search engine from the default options.

2012: Roughly one third of iPhone 4S owners used Siri “almost daily.”

2012: The combination offered convenience for local marketers who might have been trying to choose between Yext and UBL.

2010: “Get More” links appeared when a searcher came back to the search results page.

2010: Did this meeting signal that both men (and both sides) were interested in some sort of “healing” or rapprochement?

2010: Fischer would be the VP of Advertising and Global Operations at Facebook.

2009: The Google Webmaster Tools Access Provider Program was renamed Google Services for Websites and expanded to include AdSense, Custom Search and Site Search.

2009: The affected employees would be given time to find new positions at Google and/or help in locating a job elsewhere.

2009: Ask.com was the only “search engine” to have display ads on their search home page at the time.

2009: He was the latest in a string of ex-Yahoos to start working for Microsoft.

2009: Yahoo had “tested 141 different versions of the homepage in search of one that will get users to stick around for longer.”

2009: Yahoo was making a move onto television screens with the Yahoo Widget Engine (YWE), but its first iteration wouldn’t include a Yahoo search box.

2009: To see Yahoo and Microsoft set up offices in Israel and for Yahoo to fix its search marketing platform.

2008: Announced in February, BlackBerry and AT&T were testing the ads.

2008: Google’s founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, along with CEO Eric Schmidt, renewed their contracts again at a $1 per year salary.

2008: It might have pleased Yahoo’s shareholders and put more pressure on Yahoo management to negotiate in earnest with Microsoft.

2007: More sightings of Google experimenting with additional navigational link placement ideas.

2007: Google showed off how to use Alerts, AdWords, Analytics and AdSense. They also discussed YouTube and how that can impact an election.

2007: Here’s how it happened.

2007: Yahoo removed the links from the individual search listings to the Yahoo Directory because they caused “clutter.”

2007: Yahoo created a “starter” tool that was extremely simple to use (template driven) and offered enough design choices to make it viable and interesting.

2007: Travelocity clarified that 20% of its bookings came from non-branded terms. When Travelocity bought a branded term, 4% of those got an “assist” or a click that converted after someone made an earlier visit via a non-branded term.

2007: ZipLocal was a consolidated “Web 2.0” local search destination growing out of a number of earlier local search sites including Zip411.net and redToronto.com.

2007: It had been offline for over 24 hours.

2007: UK yellow pages publisher and local search purveyor, Yell.com announced that it launched PPC ads on its site as well as targeted banner inventory.

2007: Using “white hat” recommendation, Neil Patel increased Jason Calacanis’s search traffic by 21%.

