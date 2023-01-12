Google Panda becomes a core ranking signal

In 2016, Google Panda became baked into Google’s core ranking algorithm.

Google Panda was one of Google’s most significant spam-fighting algorithmsl First launched in February 2011, the final confirmed refresh was Panda 4.2, which started rolling out July 18, 2015.

A Google Panda algorithm guide, published on The SEM Post, included several then-new quotes about Panda from Google, attributed to a “Google Spokesperson.” Those included a statement that Panda was now part of Google’s core ranking algorithm:

Panda is an algorithm that’s applied to sites overall and has become one of our core ranking signals. It measures the quality of a site, which you can read more about in our guidelines. Panda allows Google to take quality into account and adjust ranking accordingly.

Read all about it in Google Panda Is Now Part Of Google’s Core Ranking Signals. And dig deeper into Panda in

And, as we learned at SMX Next in 2022 from Hyung-Jin Kim, the VP of Google Search, Google’s Panda algorithm later evolved into the Coati algorithm.

Also on this day

2022: It’s the updates Google does not give us huge lead time to prepare for that have impacted rankings the most, like the core, Penguin and Panda updates.

2022: U.S. consumers spent $204.5 billion on ecommerce purchases during the holiday season, an 8.6% increase in online spending year-over-year.

2022: Newly granted users had to wait 7 days before they could manage all the features of the profile.

2022: The free version let you track up to five keywords while the premium account let you track up to 500 to 10,000 keywords.

2021: Google Search Console started showing you how well your news site performed in Google News and the Google News App.

2021: Yelp launched a new rating feature for community to leave feedback on local business social distancing and mask compliance.

2018: Videos could appear on Google Maps and local search listings.

2018: the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2017: Google said the feature is no longer around, and using a link:www.domain.com will likely return irrelevant results.

2016: Google confirmed what was described as a “massive update” was a core ranking algorithm update, not an expected Penguin update.

2016: A series of three Doodles honored the 17th century French author Charles Perrault on his 388th birthday, representing classics like “Cinderella,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “Puss in Boots”.

2015: The irony was almost too obvious to mention: an entity dedicated to monitoring the potential “chilling effects” of DMCA takedown notices censoring itself.

2015: Google was planning to soon announce a major update to their Google Translate App that enabled real-time, automated translation.

2015: Search ads on Bing and Yahoo were showing description line one of the ad copy in both the ad text and ad titles.

2015: Why wasn’t Google providing the correct answer for the Super Bowl start time when year-after-year, it has been an issue for them?

2015: The Urbanspoon acquisition capped a six month buying spree in which Zomato acquired restaurant verticals in New Zealand, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy and Turkey.

2013: The Google Weblog went up on March 17, 2002, two years before Google launched its own official blog.

2012: Google effectively launched a “who to follow” search engine, a way to show people and companies with social accounts that searchers might be interested in. But it based that solely around Google+.

2012: Google was “softening its tone” and “renewing its push” into China.

2012: The new update makes it easier and faster for searchers to use.

2012: Foursquare introduced its “Explore” feature, better keyword search and several new filters to help users drill down in search results.

2012: The functionality and design of the Roomkey site was good, but it wasn’t clear whether Roomkey was comprehensive enough to be truly competitive.

2011: Advertisers were complaining about Google’s practice of delivering ads within a user’s search session, but beside results unrelated to an advertiser’s purchased keywords.

2011: German privacy officials were concerned about Google Analytics tracking web users’ IP addresses, which could violate an individual’s privacy.

2011: The app seemed to focus more on the discovery side of local than on search, which distinguished it from the Apple-produced, default Maps app that’s more about directions and navigation than about locating businesses.

2011: The default metrics on the Home and Performances reports were changed back to page-level metrics, the ad block/allow selector showed the product name, and more changes.

2011: Google wasn’t as central to the iPhone user experience as on Android but Google had a strong presence on the iPhone.

2011: The UK Office of Fair Trading (OFT) was expected to soon require disclosure rules when tweets were commercially sponsored.

2011: In addition to a shiny, new, colorful home page, there were some interesting tweaks to the results pages, such as the addition of linked data inside the search results.

2010: Google.jp returned a toolbar PageRank score of 8. Prior to December 31, it was still a PageRank of 5.

2010: VigLink, a service with venture capital backing from Google, promised to turn any outbound link on a web site into an affiliate link after the installation of a small bit of JavaScript code.

2010: Netconcepts was a Wisconsin-based SEO company founded by Stephan Spencer.

2010: This is the same group of hackers that took over Twitter’s web site for a short time period several months ago.

2010: A proposed amendment to a pending UK law would have permitted search engines to index any or all of the content on a “publicly accessible website” through a “presumed . . . standing and non-exclusive license.”

2010: Jill Hazelbaker replaced Matt Furman as head of corporate communications.

2010: The health related queries were related to sicknesses, medicine, medical facilities, in addition to more generic health and fitness related queries.

2010: Apparently most of the 20,000 Chinese books Google scanned were from US libraries.

2010: New feature allowed you to upload files and share those files with friends, co-workers and colleagues. Google limited the file upload to 250 MB per file, with a maximum total of 1 GB of free storage.

2010: Google was heavily criticized for caving into China, especially in light of its “Don’t Be Evil” motto.

2009: Performing two Google searches from a desktop computer could generate about the same amount of carbon dioxide as boiling a kettle for a cup of tea.

2009: Their Russian users really wanted direct access to the Yandex search.

2009: Yahoo’s search ad share dropped from 30.4% in Septembe to 19.4% by December.

2009: 78% of SMB respondents said they dedicated 10% or less of their overall budget to marketing efforts.

2009: A lawsuit over a Yelp.com review was settled, but the larger issue of how business owners, customers, and review sites will co-exist online remained wide open.

2009: The founder of the Delicious.com bookmarking service and a former Yahoo executive, had his first day on the job at Google.

2009: Nokia invest in or acquire Yahoo? Just a wacky thought – or was it?

2008: Nobody wants to be the first one at a party or the only one in a restaurant.

2007: Cuttts said he had checked out a quite a few ‘we don’t have any malware’ reports, and had yet to see a false positive.

2007: Among the interesting findings: Adding information to result snippets significantly improved performance for informational tasks but degraded performance for navigational tasks.

2007: The NYSE issued a proposal to the SEC that, if approved, would keep fees at a level that would allow Google to display real-time, last-sale prices across all Google properties.

