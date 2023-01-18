Google blackens its logo, configures Googlebot to crawl at a much lower rate

In 2012, when you visited Google, you saw this:

That’s how Google voiced its opposition to two bills being discussed in Congress – the Protect IP Act (PIPA) and the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA). At the time, many feared the proposed legislation would censor the web and hurt U.S. businesses.

What about the SEO impact? Google had previously shared some SEO blackout advice.

Also on this day in 2012, Google’s Pierre Far revealed that GoogleBot would “crawl at a much lower rate for today only so that the Google results of websites participating in the blackout are less likely to be affected.”

2022: These changes, if done properly, can take several months for Google to fully process.

2022: Shopify merchants could use the app to optimize their products and posts to show in organic, non-shopping results.

2022: I joined the team as Senior Editor. Now I’m Managing Editor of Search Engine Land & SMX.

2019: Amazon and Microsoft’s interests were aligned in that each wanted access to the other’s audience for distribution.

2019: Amazon’s advertising offerings were getting more sophisticated, presenting marketers with new opportunities and complexities.

2018: A bug prevented the video uploads from showing up on the local listings in Google Maps or Google web search.

2018: In the majority of cases, the Google Home result mirrored the snippet/Answer Box. But in a number of cases, when there was a snippet, Home provided no answer or a different answer.

2018: Advertisers could make more on-the-go changes.

2017: The new version of the Google Android search app worked better when you were in a poor internet connection area.

2017: The option to show extensions during store hours or schedule for time-sensitive promotions became available in all markets.

2017: Another effort to monetize local queries on mobile.

2016: Gary Illyes from Google said the weekend fluctuations were “core algorithm” and “not Penguin.”

2016: Roughly half of searchers (48%) said that when they were seeking information on a “familiar topic,” they would start at a vertical or content-specific site (e.g., TripAdvisor for hotels).

2016: Google said it would close the Google Patent Search API, Google News Search API, Google Blog Search API, Google Video Search API, Google Image Search APIs on Feb. 15.

2016: The Doodle artfully highlighted the civil rights leader’s ability to deliver “poignant truths in beautiful and moving speeches.”

2013: Google confirmed a bug that caused conversions from Google Analytics to not be imported into AdWords properly.

2013: Google axed 224 million bad ads in 2012. (Google blocked 3.4 billion ads in 2021. So much for that “hope”?)

2013: Google made three improvements: fast alternatives to letters, overlapping letters and Chinese character improvements.

2013: The co-founder and chief identity officer shared his thoughts on Graph Search, how it was different from YourTrove, and how it might impact YourTrove’s plans.

2013: The latest images culled from the Web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2012: The new features allowed advertisers to target to specific versions of operating systems, to ensure the ads were going to the right users.

2012: The winning Google logo would appear on a box of Crayola crayons and on the Google home page on May 18.

2011: Spending on search engine marketing grew 23% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2010.

2011: The investigation was initiated in 2009 after complaints by Italian publishers that they couldn’t remove links from Google News, which they said wasn’t sending them traffic, without also removing them from Google.com search results, which would have hurt their general traffic and ad revenues.

2011: The four main questions and areas of inquiry against Google.

2011: Make-My-Baby.com was suggesting that people needed a plug-in to use it – one that would install a toolbar and change their search provider and home page to Bing.

2011: The stock photos were all coming from Shutterstock.

2010: The stats cover Q4 of 2009, and show Google’s share of paid search clicks rising from 71% in Q3 to 74.4% in Q4.

2010: Reviews came from news sites, hyperlocal blogs and local portals.

2010: Some analysts suspected Apple would drop Google as the default iPhone search provider, in favor of Bing.

2010: The test looked at each searcher’s location, browser, most common Google app used, and use of search history features.

2010: Publishers, a shopping site and a mapping site.

2010: Google, Yahoo and Bing were offering cash donations and resources to assist with disaster relief in Haiti.

2010: Search engine logos and themes for the special day.

2008: Why FeedBurner stats went wonky.

2008: In the past, searches involving for “stop words” — prepositions, pronouns, articles, and other small words like “be” or “to” — would return a warning saying that these words were “a very common word and were not included in your search.”

2008: The event was dedicated to the idea that search isn’t a silo and that online (or traditional) ad campaigns that don’t include search are not going to be as effective.

2008: Local search was $2.5 billion of that total.

2008: 51% of Internet users said that most or all of the information produced by search engines was reliable and accurate, down from 62% in 2006.

2008: The latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2008: Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology, and Research was managing a contest to build out “a next-generation multi-media online search engine.”

2007: Google was promoting their own Audio Ads product via AdWords.

2007: Regarding text-based advertising: 7% indicated some degree of interest in promotional text messages (2% were “very” or “extremely” interested), while 92% indicated little or no interest (78% were “not at all interested”).

2007: North and South Carolina were offering major tax breaks to Google in order to encourage Google to build a massive data center in their state.

2007: PayPal’s 42% penetration rate in 2006 was 7x that of Google checkout.

2007: TagMaps were something like the word “tag clouds” meeting maps and Flickr.

2007: The group didn’t want Yahoo giving web users archived access to newspaper articles that the newspapers would otherwise charge for.

