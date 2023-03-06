Google Webmaster Tools adds user administration

In 2012, Google Webmaster Tools added a much-wanted feature: user administration.

Site owners could finally give people access to their Google Webmaster Tools account without having to share their own usernames and passwords or make them go through the verification process.

Site owners could grant three types of access: Owner, Full or Restricted.

Read all about it in Google Webmaster Tools Finally Adds User Administration.

Also on this day

2020: Overall, the study found a blended desktop and mobile zero-click percentage of about 44%.

2020: Survey found that U.S. consumers wanted severe financial penalties for retailers that didn’t protect review integrity.

2019: Google announced that Pixel phone users could use Duplex via the Google Assistant to book restaurant reservations over the phone in 43 U.S. states.

2019: A conversation with Moz’s Russ Jones about what had changed.

2018: Google said Gboard for Android covered 74% of the world’s population.

2018: Users could now virtually tour almost every inch of Disney’s many theme parks.

2018: It would now be able to manage customers’ physical and digital presence.

2017: The conversion window would default to one day at the end of March.

2017: The new program would be integrated with Google Merchant Center.

2017: Google looked to show you more AMP top stories by adding a query expansion feature in the mobile search results.

2017: Google Assistant was officially available for many Android phones, but the rollout would take time.

2015: Google was experimenting with breaking out certain ranking signals on a mobile versus desktop basis.

2015: Automated extensions displayed content from ad landing pages.

2015: Google was looking into ways to improve app discovery through App Indexing in web search, as a way to help searchers discover helpful content within apps that they didn’t yet have installed.

2015: Google quickly changed its keyword-rich anchor text in a recent blog post to avoid controversy around link spam and link schemes.

2015: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2014: Google was sending out notices of the duplicate place listings conflict via email to those impacted.

2014: Improved maps were part of Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer’s overall effort to boost search usage.

2013: Google was demoting the rank of the search result for the phrase [Pirate Bay], the well-known BitTorrent tracker, on the UK version of Google.

2013: A new reporting tool made it easier to see what location targets triggered your ads and where your users were when they saw your ads.

2013: ViralSearch analyzed news, videos, and photos shared within Twitter to see how many shares there were throughout the user base, over time and over generations of users.

2013: Upgrades to the Twitter mobile app included an improved relevancy engine for top tweets, improved auto-completion for search and an easier web browser for results.

2012: AP would supply the feed of vote results and subscribers would be able to use Google Maps to display on their websites or on other platforms.

2011: Despite the Israeli government’s apparent enthusiasm for the service, there were reports that Google would move slowly in Israel.

2009: Anyone could go in and request that a business listing be permanently removed because the location was, allegedly, permanently closed.

2009: The judge said, “I don’t think I have the power here in Palo Alto small claims court to make you reinstate his account, but I think you owe this young man $721.”

2009: If the users wouldn’t go to Live Search for Cashback, Cashback would go to users. At least their toolbars.

2009: Many Twitter users were noticing the new search bar and trends tab.

2009: As part of her new job, a woman discovered that how people search — and maintaining a search friendly website — was an essential part of the content process.

2009: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2008: Improvements included more “granular” U.S. neighborhood data for 300 cities and 12,000 neighborhoods.

2007: Meanwhile, four top Google executives each received a $250,000 raise.

2007: Google said they were “just at the beginning of our ability to target ads. There are many new technologies coming.”

2007: The more Microsoft painted itself as some type of pure protector of copyright, the harder it would fall as people found examples where it failed to meet expectations.

2007: Apparently Google’s increased investments in China were paying off.

2007: Google acquisitions and partnerships, plus the Google & Orange talks and Google & Samsung partnership, with some insider information, led many to believe Google was working on a mobile phone.

