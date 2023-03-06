This day in search marketing history: March 6
Google Webmaster Tools adds user administration, plus: no click search study, Trusted Stores program shuttering and more.
Google Webmaster Tools adds user administration
In 2012, Google Webmaster Tools added a much-wanted feature: user administration.
Site owners could finally give people access to their Google Webmaster Tools account without having to share their own usernames and passwords or make them go through the verification process.
Site owners could grant three types of access: Owner, Full or Restricted.
Read all about it in Google Webmaster Tools Finally Adds User Administration.
Also on this day
Analysis of 250 million SERPs finds no-click story more complex than it appears
2020: Overall, the study found a blended desktop and mobile zero-click percentage of about 44%.
Majority of consumers want standards and tougher action against review fraud
2020: Survey found that U.S. consumers wanted severe financial penalties for retailers that didn’t protect review integrity.
Duplex-powered Google Assistant restaurant booking expanding to more states and users
2019: Google announced that Pixel phone users could use Duplex via the Google Assistant to book restaurant reservations over the phone in 43 U.S. states.
Moz on Domain Authority 2.0: How SEOs should (and shouldn’t) use it
2019: A conversation with Moz’s Russ Jones about what had changed.
Google’s Gboard for Android keyboard now supports 300+ languages
2018: Google said Gboard for Android covered 74% of the world’s population.
Disney theme parks now on Google Street View
2018: Users could now virtually tour almost every inch of Disney’s many theme parks.
Conductor will help WeWork offer ‘holistic’ proposition to enterprise customers
2018: It would now be able to manage customers’ physical and digital presence.
Google is shrinking AdWords’ view-through conversion window default
2017: The conversion window would default to one day at the end of March.
Google to shutter Trusted Stores program in favor of new reviews program
2017: The new program would be integrated with Google Merchant Center.
Google ‘related picks’ now showing under some top stories carousels
2017: Google looked to show you more AMP top stories by adding a query expansion feature in the mobile search results.
FAQ: How to get Google Assistant on your Android phone
2017: Google Assistant was officially available for many Android phones, but the rollout would take time.
Google Mobile Friendly Update Currently Doesn’t Differentiate Some Desktop Ranking Signals
2015: Google was experimenting with breaking out certain ranking signals on a mobile versus desktop basis.
Google Debuts AdWords Dynamic Structured Snippets
2015: Automated extensions displayed content from ad landing pages.
Google Says It Is Working On Improving App Discovery Within Web Search
2015: Google was looking into ways to improve app discovery through App Indexing in web search, as a way to help searchers discover helpful content within apps that they didn’t yet have installed.
Google Changes Car Insurance Links After SEOs Complain
2015: Google quickly changed its keyword-rich anchor text in a recent blog post to avoid controversy around link spam and link schemes.
Search In Pics: Google & Muppets, Yahoo Yodeling & Google Hamentashen
2015: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.
As Google Upgrades Google Maps Business Listings, Conflicts Happen Including Duplicate Listing Issues
2014: Google was sending out notices of the duplicate place listings conflict via email to those impacted.
Yahoo Rolling Out Indoor Maps (via Nokia)
2014: Improved maps were part of Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer’s overall effort to boost search usage.
Google Demotes The Pirate Bay UK Search Ranking
2013: Google was demoting the rank of the search result for the phrase [Pirate Bay], the well-known BitTorrent tracker, on the UK version of Google.
Enhanced Campaigns: Offer Extensions & Location Targeting Explained
2013: A new reporting tool made it easier to see what location targets triggered your ads and where your users were when they saw your ads.
Microsoft’s ViralSearch: Search Engine For Measuring Tweets & Viral Content
2013: ViralSearch analyzed news, videos, and photos shared within Twitter to see how many shares there were throughout the user base, over time and over generations of users.
Twitter Improves Mobile Search: Top Tweets, Autocomplete & Web Browser
2013: Upgrades to the Twitter mobile app included an improved relevancy engine for top tweets, improved auto-completion for search and an easier web browser for results.
Associated Press To Use Google Maps For Super Tuesday Results
2012: AP would supply the feed of vote results and subscribers would be able to use Google Maps to display on their websites or on other platforms.
Israel: Google Street View Will Be “Good For Tourism & Image”
2011: Despite the Israeli government’s apparent enthusiasm for the service, there were reports that Google would move slowly in Israel.
Google Maps Allows Third Parties To “Close” Local Businesses
2009: Anyone could go in and request that a business listing be permanently removed because the location was, allegedly, permanently closed.
AdSense Publisher Sues Google And Wins
2009: The judge said, “I don’t think I have the power here in Palo Alto small claims court to make you reinstate his account, but I think you owe this young man $721.”
Microsoft Cashback Comes to the MSN Toolbar
2009: If the users wouldn’t go to Live Search for Cashback, Cashback would go to users. At least their toolbars.
Search and Trends On Twitter Begins Showing Up
2009: Many Twitter users were noticing the new search bar and trends tab.
Importance Of SEO Makes Front Page Of Los Angeles Times
2009: As part of her new job, a woman discovered that how people search — and maintaining a search friendly website — was an essential part of the content process.
Search In Pictures: Yahoo Birthday Cake, Ask.com Bus & Google Ski Hat
2009: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Yahoo Maps Adds More Data, Other Improvements
2008: Improvements included more “granular” U.S. neighborhood data for 300 cities and 12,000 neighborhoods.
Google & Yahoo Execs Stay On $1 Salary
2007: Meanwhile, four top Google executives each received a $250,000 raise.
Google’s Schmidt At Tech Conference Talks On Mergers, Ads, Apple & Arrogance
2007: Google said they were “just at the beginning of our ability to target ads. There are many new technologies coming.”
Dissecting Microsoft Slams At Google As Copyright Infringer
2007: The more Microsoft painted itself as some type of pure protector of copyright, the harder it would fall as people found examples where it failed to meet expectations.
Report: Google Gaining, But Baidu Still Dominates In China
2007: Apparently Google’s increased investments in China were paying off.
More Google Phone Rumors
2007: Google acquisitions and partnerships, plus the Google & Orange talks and Google & Samsung partnership, with some insider information, led many to believe Google was working on a mobile phone.
Past contributions from Search Engine Land’s Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)
These columns are a snapshot in time and have not been updated since publishing, unless noted. Opinions expressed in these articles are those of the author and not necessarily Search Engine Land.
- 2020: The data behind incrementality on Amazon by Andrew Wabar
- 2019: Using JavaScript to publish content? Here are 6 ways to view rendered HTML via desktop and mobile by Glenn Gabe
- 2019: Embracing automation and maximizing SEO performance by Jim Yu
- 2018: 30 questions to ask that so-called PPC ‘expert’ before hiring him/her by John Lincoln
- 2017: How to use Google Tag Manager to show your clients results by Sherry Bonelli
- 2017: How we hijacked Google’s SEO guide search rankings by Dan Sharp
- 2015: Song Lyrics Hit The SERPs: Analyzing Google & Bing Traffic To 5 Large-Scale Lyrics Websites [Case Study] by Glenn Gabe
- 2015: Take These 3 Actions To Ready For Google’s Mobile Friendly Update by Aleyda Solis
- 2014: If Online Ad Targeting Works, Does More Targeting Work Better? by Nathan Safran
- 2013: Keys To Making The Most Out Of Search Data by Lionel White
- 2013: Why You Should Give Some Of Your PPC Spend To A Conversion Optimizer by Brian Massey
- 2012: Cutting Through The Confusion Of Google’s Guidance To Multilingual Website Owners by Andy Atkins-Krüger
- 2012: When The Going Gets Tough, The Links Get Blamed by Julie Joyce
- 2011: SEO Remains A Viable Marketing Strategy For Anyone by Danny Sullivan
- 2009: Is Google Rewiring Our Brains? by Gord Hotchkiss
- 2008: Online Video Advertising + Search Engines = Opportunity For Small Businesses by Glenn Pingul
- 2008: You’d Be Wise To “NoFollow” This Dubious SEO Advice by Shari Thurow
- 2007: Buttons, Buttons, Everywhere – Site Owner, Beware! by Neil Patel
< March 5 | Search Marketing History | March 7 >
