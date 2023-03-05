Matt Cutts confirms Vince, calls it a ‘minor change’

In 2009, Google’s Matt Cutts created a video to answer many questions about a recent “brand push” in the search results that SEOs and webmasters had noticed, starting in late February.

Cutts confirmed the “minor change,” adding that Google’s ranking algorithm may be factoring trust, quality, PageRank, and other metrics for more generic queries. Cutts said it did not impact long-tail queries.

A Googler named Vince created this change, which is how the Vince Update got its name.

Read all about it in Google’s Vince Update Produces Big Brand Rankings; Google Calls It A Trust “Change”

Also on this day

2020: Google said 70% of sites shown in search had already been switched over.

2020: It was also dropping “Search” from the name.

2020: Google Analytics Dashboard for WP, Yoast SEO and Rank Math all had issues.

2019: Though Google’s John Mueller suggested webmasters not put content in e-commerce category page footers, SEOs valued performance more highly.

2019: The sponsored images highlighted products that, when moused over, revealed brand, price and other details.

2019: The strategy automatically set bids to increase click volume. There were some manual control options.

2019: These hacks target websites in order to try to manipulate the success of a site’s SEO campaign and boost its rankings in Google and other search engines.

2019: Since 2018, voice had become more users’ first choice for mobile search.

2019: Yelp manually checks that the business has a license and is in good standing.

2018: Google no longer needed Zagat.

2018: New extensions brought the search engine into more apps on iOS.

2018: Though not yet available in the toolset, buildout of verification support within Bing Webmaster Tools was in progress.

2017: It was a problem because sometimes these answers were terribly wrong.

2015: Google’s Gary Illyes answered some questions around this new ranking factor at SMX West.

2015: Gary Illyes indicated Google would be decommissioning its guidelines.

2015: Rolling out in California to start, Google was getting into the car insurance business with lead generation.

2015: Webmaster Trends Analyst Gary Illyes said the most searched term on Google is “Google” itself during an SMX West session.

2015: The new cocktail recipe search feature worked on both desktop and mobile for a number of cocktails.

2015: Bing was looking for feedback from its users, launching a virtual suggestion box.

2014: This appeared to be the first instance of Google Shopping powering Knowledge Graph ads.

2014: A significant amount of PLA revenue came from single-conversion SKUs and those conversions had a higher return on ad spend.

2014: When you searched with “Xbox Bing,” you would receive results from the Bing marketplace as well as relevant items from the web.

2014: BrightEdge sued rival Searchmetrics using multiple SEO patents that were granted last year.

2013: Matt Cutts answers “Does Google use a set standard for manually removing webspam?”

2013: A new Google patent was awarded, named Systems and methods for detecting hidden text and hidden links.

2013: The changes included improved search for local venues, integration with your contacts and the addition of new countries.

2013: This tool allowed users to flip through more than 2,000 examples.

2013: Company created a “data platform” that could manage enormous amounts of data, synthesize and present that information in a user-friendly way.

2012: It also meant that search marketers could expect the percentage of “(not provided)” data to greatly increase.

2012: That was more than the total number of messages Google sent in 2011 and almost more than what Google had sent since launching Google Webmaster Tools message center.

2012: Bing announced its “Search Quality Insights” series to provide a more behind-the-scenes look at its search engine.

2012: Google was enabling people to gain access to PC search histories on their mobile browsers (Android, iPhone).

2012: Google delivered a mobile-optimized version of its PC experience. Siri is more task oriented and “transactional” than Google Voice Actions.

2010: Bing said canonical tag support should be in place by the end of March or early April. Yahoo said they were rolling out support of the tag, but cautioned that Yahoo will only use it “as a hint”.

2010: Yahoo and Bing were in the midst of discussions to decide the future of Yahoo’s popular Site Explorer SEO tool.

2010: New aerial and Bird’s Eye imagery across many countries on several continents.

2010: Upgrades to bulk editing, campaign transfer, keyword research and more.

2010: T-Mobile swapped Yahoo for Google as the default search engine on the T-Mobile portal.

2009: Google announced TipJar, a place where people could submit answers to the question, “How can I save money?”

2009: A very nifty search tool from Yahoo for the iPhone.

2009: Utah, for the third time, was trying to regulate keyword advertising by proposing new law.

2008: If your destination URL was a very slow loading page, then Google would give you a poor “load time grade.”

2008: Google: “some web pages containing the AdWords Conversion Tracking code snippet presented visitors with a browser message indicating a Google server certificate had expired.”

2008: Google: “This feature will now occur when we detect a high probability that a user wants more refined search results within a specific site.”

2008: Questions included how Cutts became the face of Google for webmasters, how other Googlers were aiding him, and the struggle in demonstrating that he was not the final answer at Google for SEOs.

2008: Users could now compare their site’s performance to industry benchmarks, though only if they agreed to share their data to help produce such aggregate benchmarks.

2008: Spoiler alert: yes.

2008: Goodbye, Ask.com.

2008: And an increasing number of consumers were using their mobile phones for things other than voice communications, including accessing mobile internet content.

2007: Those ads typically had a light blue background color.

2007: Google UK had earned $1.6 billion (£825 million) in 2006, putting them ahead of Channel 4 but behind ITV

2007: A number of companies were seeking to make the online-offline shopping connection.

2007: Pandia offered a free custom search called the Search Engine Detective, a meta search engine which let you do specialized searches for anything search engine related.

From Search Marketing Expo (SMX)

Past contributions from Search Engine Land’s Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)

These columns are a snapshot in time and have not been updated since publishing, unless noted. Opinions expressed in these articles are those of the author and not necessarily Search Engine Land.

< March 4 | Search Marketing History | March 6 >