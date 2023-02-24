Google unleashes the Panda algorithm

In 2011, Google released an algorithm update that would eventually become known as the Google Panda Update.

Google had been facing mounting criticism over content farms earning top rankings in Google with “shallow” or “low-quality” content. The Panda algorithm was Google’s response.

The change impacted 11.8% of its search results in the U.S., which was a far higher impact on results than most of its algorithm changes.

This may have been one of the most memorable days in the history of SEO. And the impacts of Panda would continue to be felt for years to come.

Google Forecloses On Content Farms With "Panda" Algorithm Update

