SEOs upset over Google dropping attribution in featured snippets

In 2019, SEOs were not happy about a Google featured snippet format that didn’t immediately show the source of the content.

For the Found on the web card, searchers had to click to expand the featured snippet and then scroll through various sources to see the publisher.

Danny Sullivan, Google’s Search Liaison said Google’s support of the overall ecosystem (searchers, advertisers and publishers) is important. “We don’t thrive & users don’t thrive unless the ecosystem thrives.”

This is an incredible search result from Google:



• Answers a fairly complex question

• Takes the copy of many 3rd party publisher to create its own independent web page

• Zero visible on-page links to the publishers who provided the data



This is the future of Google Search pic.twitter.com/txNU2Z7HB5 — Cyrus (@CyrusShepard) February 23, 2019

The future of Google search, indeed! Amazingly, you could write a very similar tweet in 2023.

Google’s recent preview of its generative AI search results featured answers to complex questions that were made possible after being trained on content created by third-party publishers, with a grand total of zero links to publishers. Déjà vu!

Read all about it in Controversy over Google Featured Snippets stealing publisher traffic reignites.

Also on this day

2022: Duda, All in One WordPress SEO plugin and Rank Math SEO plugin gained IndexNow support.

2022: The pilot program included shows about topics such as technology, recruiting and mental health, from external experts as well as its own in-house news team.

2020: Google would instead show product, recipe, video, and soon, licensable labels in place of that dimensions information.

2020: Google posted an explainer for its AMP (accelerated mobile pages) status report.

2020: A “Made in USA” label accompanied by a flag icon appeared to be the latest automated ad extension test by Microsoft Advertising.

2019: Test My Site (which launched in 2016) was rebuilt with more features details on a site’s mobile site speed.

2019: Survey found the flag affected user behavior and brand perceptions.

2019: The company also was adding local search suggestions in Messages.

2016: Google Webmaster Trends Analyst John Mueller explained how the Search Console reporting works and why it may seem delayed for some of the reports.

2015: The slow label would indicate if a particular webpage was slow and warn the user before clicking over to the site that it may load slowly.

2015: Google said expect more experiments with the colors of the stars in the search results over the next few months.

2015: 19.45% of the 850,000 search queries looked at in the study triggered rich answers.

2015: Firefox deal powered the second straight month of growth for Yahoo search.

2014: His sole job at Google was to make the company’s computers as smart as humans – smarter, actually – when it came to natural language understanding.

2014: When you searched for [marquee html], the results count would scroll from right to left on the page.

2014: Bing showed smarter results when you searched for [tax forms], [IRS forms], or even specific forms like [irs form 1040].

2014: Quixey, which described itself as a search engine for apps rather than an alternative app store, announced deeper “functional search” within apps.

2013: A look at what happened to some Panda’s losers.

2013: There was no more dilution of PageRank with a 301 redirect when compared to using a normal link.

2013: Any possibility of swift action in Europe appeared to be fading.

2013: YP said it had “over $350 million in advertising revenue [in 2012] attributable to mobile, making it the number two company in the US mobile advertising industry.”

2012: The Wall Street Journal has been keeping some stories out of First Click Free for over half-a-year.

2011: Demand Media said its properties were not negatively impacted by the newest Google algorithm change (which would eventually become known as the Panda Update).

2011: After doing a Google search, the “Show only businesses open now” filter appeared above the search results.

2011: Negotiations intensified in the waning days of the Justice Department’s investigation into the antitrust implications of Google’s potential acquisition of travel software company ITA.

2011: Social ad network OneRiot introded the ability to target mobile audiences by interests, demographics and influence on its ad network of Twitter clients.

2010: Google said Caffeine wasn’t live on Google.com, was only at one data center and you couldn’t easily see it for yourself.

2010: Google confirmed that they placed these ads and that they were always looking for ways to promote their products.

2010: A Foundem complaint/brief with the FCC argued that Google favored its own products and thus “search neutrality” was required to prevent Google from harming competitors.

2010: 84% of Chinese scientists surveyed said that losing Google would “somewhat or significantly” hamper their research; 78% said that international collaborations would be impacted in the same way.

2010: Google had a lead comparable, almost exactly, to its market share on the PC in the U.S.

2010: Yahoo announced a fairly substantial overhaul of how Yahoo Answers looked and worked.

2009: This toolbar, when installed, added the Google Quick Search Box to the task bar of Windows computers.

2009: Google’s move to some degree reflected how important it considered Chrome and its adoption to be in the long term for the company.

2009: Hundreds of Microsoft researchers from around the world gathered at company headquarters to share ideas and show off their latest creations.

2009: Yahoo had seen the mobile space as strategic and made a massive global business development effort with carriers and device makers to embed Yahoo services and search on millions of handsets.

2009: Study also found that 35% of queries did not result in any ad clicks ad all.

2008: When asked “How should Google treat the NOINDEX meta tag?” 240 chose “Don’t show a page at all.”

2008: Microsoft was second in this survey.

2008: A group of hackers launched a search tool powered by Google to help see if your sites were vulnerable to a hacking attempt.

2008: The Pakistan ban of YouTube not only caused Pakistan ISPs to block YouTube, but also spread worldwide and stopped users even in the U.S. from accessing YouTube.

2008: Yahoo was being sued again for allegedly leaking personal information and aiding the Chinese Communist Party in Internet censorship and the persecution of dissidents.

2008: Ask.com was displaying five sponsored results for many keyword searches.

2008: You coud set up monitoring across a variety of sites on a set of keywords at a much lower price than reputation management firms generally charged.

