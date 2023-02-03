How Google uses AI in search

In 2022, we learned more about how Google was using AI in search – for understanding language for query, content and ranking purposes.

The overview covered in what ways AI and machine learning helped Google Search perform its daily tasks. Specifically with:

RankBrain

Neural matching

BERT

MUM

In short, RankBrain, neural matching and BERT were all used in Google’s ranking system across many, if not most, queries and look at understanding the language of both the query and content it was ranking. However, MUM was not used for ranking purposes.

Read all about it in How Google uses artificial intelligence In Google Search.

Also on this day

2021: Starting on April 6, Google would begin enforcing price accuracy between Merchant Center feeds and checkout.

2020: Reverification may have been necessary.

2020: Amazon’s quarterly ad revenues surpassed $4 billion for the first time in Q4.

2020: In this installment of Barry Schwartz’s vlog series, he also chatted with Van Iderstyne about content creation in SEO, capitalizing on misalignments in SEO and more.

2018: In addition to the rise in search activity, watch-time of sports highlight videos skyrocketed 80% between 2016 and 2017.

2017: It appeared to impact those using more aggressive link building.

2017: Google began letting searchers filter down their search results and/or expand their search results using a carousel-style slider at the top of the desktop and mobile search results.

2017: Snickers and Budweiser saw by far the biggest jumps in brand search volume.

2017: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2016: He had worked at the company for 15 years and was instrumental in shaping Google Search across desktop, mobile and other search appliances.

2016: Traffic from product listing ads on YouTube and third-party retailers and in image search began surging in Q4, Merkle data showed.

2016: NGOs that promoted anti-radicalization would be able to use $10,000 worth of AdWords credits each month.

2015: More than 43 million ads were disabled for using “Trick to Click” ploys.

2015: Google launched their dynamic mortgage calculator quick direct answer in the search results for variations of queries around [mortgage calculator].

2015: He joined Google in 2002 as the Senior Vice President of Engineering and then moved into Knowledge when Google began working on its Knowledge Graph.

2014: Google head of search spam Matt Cutts posted another stern warning to German webmasters about a link penalty looming for them.

2014: Advertisers could look at five different attribution models and compare up to three attribution models simultaneously to analyze keywords, ad groups and campaigns.

2014: The categories were available in the new Places dashboard globally and translated to every language Google supported.

2014: Recipes, start time, people. and Skittles.

2013: Google provided the answer right at the top of the page.

2012: Google’s monthly update of search tweaks from the prior month.

2012: After 17 straight months of gains in market share, Google’s Chrome web browser dropped 0.17%.

2012: But was Google actually compelled to follow the HIPAA requirements?

2012: Google agreed to several conditions put forth by the Czech Office for Personal Data Protection.

2012: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2011: Google started rounding the impressions and clicks to one or two significant digits (e.g., 246,000 impressions now showed as 250,000 impressions).

2011: Google’s Jobs page, which was at https://www.google.com/intl/en/jobs/index.html, could also be reached by going to hiybbprqag.com, via a 302 redirect.

2011: Despite being sponsored by Bing, Colbert came down in Google’s favor on “The Colbert Report” – at least jokingly.

2011: Many AdWords placements at the top of the page would be getting extended headlines.

2011: But shareholders promised to prevent the deal from happening.

2011: The two companies said this deal created “the largest real estate network on the web,” and involved several elements.

2010: Cuban was an investor in Mahalo, which touted to advertisers how it taps into Google to generate page views.

2010: 64% planned to increase budgets for search engine optimization, and 51% planned to increase budgets for paid search marketing.

2010: More concerns about reports that Google was “heavily biased towards established brands” (i.e., wealth rather than merit).

2009: Many users complained that they were unable to change the safe search filter.

2009: If Google rolled out AJAX-based search results on a wide scale, there were concerns about the ramifications for SEO rank checking software and other tools.

2009: The case was over a video uploaded to YouTube where a disabled child was being taunted.

2009: Google was ordered to pay a total of €350,000 ($454,000) for violating two companies’ trademarks by allowing other companies to bid on the terms in AdWords.

2009: When a search was run from the Norton toolbar, results were safety-rated by Symantec using a color-coded icon, to flag sites or sections of sites that could have been malicious or harmful.

2009: Nash was “spent” after the transition from Terry Semel to Jerry Yang and the MicroHoo rollercoaster.

2007: They apologized over the legal threat about her using “The Other White Milk” as a slogan on shirts supporting breastfeeding.

From Search Marketing Expo (SMX)

Past contributions from Search Engine Land’s Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)

These columns are a snapshot in time and have not been updated since publishing, unless noted. Opinions expressed in these articles are those of the author and not necessarily Search Engine Land.

< February 2 | Search Marketing History | February 4 >