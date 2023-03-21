rel=next/prev was not found on Google. That’s an error.

In 2019, we learned Google had stopped supporting the rel=next/prev markup it had introduced in 2011.

Worse than that, Google hadn’t been using it for indexing for a “number of years,” according to Google’s John Mueller.

All the while, Google continued to recommend using it, so SEOs, publishers and developers invested resources into implementing and maintaining the markup – all for no benefit.

Google apologized for the “oversight” a day later.

Also on this day

2022: The update also included support for custom actions and action triggers, conversion goals, shared audiences and more.

2019: But no, this didn’t confirm Google was using engagement metrics in rankings.

2019: Neural matching helped Google better relate words to searches, while RankBrain helped Google better relate pages to concepts.

2019: The company also announced new fact-checking tools and other efforts to stop the spread of ‘misinformation.’

2019: The latest upgrades made to Bing around voice, image and answer search.

2019: Alexa devices dominated, but higher Google Home NPS scores suggested it would have better word of mouth and could gain market share.

2019: The buy reportedly required a minimum $35,000 budget.

2018: Google was able to crawl, index and rank them.

2018: Subscribers would see articles from their subscribed publications higher in the search results and be logged in to those publications across devices.

2017: The shortcuts offered quick answers on weather, sports and entertainment info.

2014: From the keyword tab, advertisers could add several columns to their reporting from the Bid simulator section offered in the Customize Columns menu.

2014: 33 of 50 participants in a usability study preferred the “clean,” “fresh” and “uncluttered” new version.

2014: You could tell Google you only wanted alerts for specific keyword phrases within a specific region or country or a specific language.

2014: It mocked searchers, Google Doodles, Google Glass and Bing.

2014: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2013: When you searched for [Angel Tompkins], the image shown for her was from a site that appeared to be a spam blog with nude images of people.

2013: Another open letter about how poorly the service was working.

2013: Bing expanded Satori to include more people, places and things.

2012: It would further reduce the ability for publishers to know how people find their sites in Google — except for Google advertisers.

2012: Google gave AdWords users a new way to figure out whether their ads are approved, or not, and why.

2012: Enhancements would include broad match modifier, AdCenter Express and more.

2011: An annual study ranked Google the top place for young working professionals to work at.

2011: Google was the No. 1 source of traffic for 26 of the 35 properties analyzed (74%), and Google traffic had increased or stayed the same since last July for 24 of them (69%).

2011: Google implemented changes to Google Partner Search to make it easier for the two parties to get in contact.

2011: This was the first fine/penalty any country had levied against Google over the WiFi data collection.

2011: A Berlin court vindicated Google Street View operation in Germany.

2011: Use the wrong spelling, and your story might go missing. Could search tell us the “right” one?

2011: Google blamed the Chinese government for “politically motivated attacks” that had disrupted Gmail service for some Chinese users.

2011: If approved by US regulators, AT&T would have become the largest wireless carrier by a wide margin.

2011: The company shared a new video, new website, blog posts, and had a national TV appearance on tap.

2008: The reports within the benchmarking feature included visits, pageviews, pages/visits, bounce rates, average time on site and new visits.

2008: Google had implemented this feature as a default on other non-U.S. based search engine home pages but never as the default at Google.com.

2008: LinkedIn, with help from BusinessWeek’s CapitalIQ, added a company directory and related factual information to its business network.

2008: A fascinating inside glimpse into Wikipedia’s finances, and the people responsible for both raising money and spending it. And more.

2008: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2007: Google won the case brought against them by KinderStart over Google downgrading their rankings.

2007: You could add a snippet of code on your site to show off the most popular queries performed by your readers.

2007: Google pushed back on earlier reports of building its own cell phone.

2007: “I’m totally all smiles,” Semel said about Panama.

2007: A quick roundup of some local search news.

2007: Bourdoncle co-founded Exalead with the goal of revolutionizing the search engine software market by providing users with a unified technology platform to access information in the enterprise.

2007: Rebranding itself somewhat as a “community” search engine, PreFound, like others, was trying to build a human-edited layer on top of general (in this case Google) search results.

From Search Marketing Expo (SMX)

Past contributions from Search Engine Land’s Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)

These columns are a snapshot in time and have not been updated since publishing, unless noted. Opinions expressed in these articles are those of the author and not necessarily Search Engine Land.

< March 20 | Search Marketing History | March 22 >