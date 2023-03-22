2022: Google Search Console’s rich results report could now show you more warnings for event structured data markup if the event is missing a location.

2022: Plus, you could now “see your conversions from free product listings by connecting your Merchant Center and Google Analytics property.”

2022: The new reporting dashboard was aimed at streamlining workflows by making reports easier to customize and access.

2022: Product tagging would make it easy for people to discover and buy your products via Instagram Shopping.

2021: Study found that on desktop, 46.5% of searches were zero-click, compared to 77.2% on mobile devices.

2021: Other topics discussed: Google My Business, Google Shopping, passage ranking and more.

2019: Related: SEOs frustrated by Google’s belated pagination announcement

2019: Personalized recommendations and universal checkout were front and center in the update.

2018: Advertisers could compare old ad variations in the new AdWords interface.

2017: The program opened in US and Brazil. The expansion was a sign Google no longer saw it as just an experiment.

2016: 2013 was the high-water mark for desktop search.

2013: Google announced three improvements to the Google Webmaster Tools verification system.

2013: Starting in April, AdWords ads with phone numbers in the text would be disapproved.

2013: Despite the ads, which were clever and cute, they didn’t seem to help uptake on iOS.

2013: Microsoft shared video of what was a confidential, employee-only demonstration of new voice search capabilities in its Bing app for Windows Phones.

2013: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2012: The new interface was built to run display campaigns and enable advertisers to bid, target and optimize display campaigns in one place.

2011: A search for their name in Google once again returns them at the top result.

2011: How we went from the New York Times seeming to single out visitors from Google with a “5 free visit per day” policy to supposedly all search engines being limited in such a way.

2011: Google was moving to comply with an industry initiative from the Self-Regulatory Program for Online Behavioral Advertising.

2011: Use of Call Metrics helped one client increase response rates by almost 30% and conversions by nearly 20%.

2011: DoubleClick unveiling DoubleClick for Search version 3, only the third major update in the campaign management tool’s five-year history.

2011: A report matched 6,000 Google employees and 16,000 Microsoft employees email addresses with grocery purchase behavior in partnership with a loyalty card aggregator to determine differences.

2011: Judge found that the proposed settlement terms were not “fair, adequate, and reasonable.”

2011: “A whopping 40% of consumers across our survey suggested their next handset would be an Android phone vs only 17.9% going for iPhone.”

2010: Rather than the expected “pullout” from China, Google hoped to continue operating within the country.

2010: Including private search option as well as search history options, and more.

2010: Newly launched company wanted to make search retargeting available to potentially any publisher, ad network or ad exchange that wanted to buy the query data.

2009: Search advertising – the biggest form of online advertising – was all about misdirection? Really? (A rant.)

2007: Google added “related phrases” to the Google definitions feature.

2007: 12 to 15 percent of Yahoo’s search ad clicks were filtered out due to being fraud, invalid or for other reasons.

2007: Related: Yahoo Appoints New Click Quality Czar

2007: Microsoft appointed Satya Nadella to head the newly formed Search and Ad Platform Group.

2007: News Corp. and NBC Universal planned to announce an online video site stocked with TV shows and movies, plus clips that users can modify and share with friends.

