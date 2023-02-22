Google page experience update for desktop rolls out

In 2022, Google began a nine-day rollout of the desktop version of its page experience update.

Page experience was made up of several Google search ranking factors, including the mobile-friendly update, Page Speed Update, the HTTPS ranking boost, the intrusive interstitials penalty, safe browsing penalty and Core Web Vitals.

The page experience update for desktop included all the signals from the mobile version (except for mobile-friendliness, for obvious reasons):

Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)

First Input Delay (FID)

HTTPS security

Absence of intrusive interstitials

What Google said:

“While this update is designed to highlight pages that offer great user experiences, page experience remains one of many factors our systems take into account… Given this, sites generally should not expect drastic changes.”

Also on this day

2022: A document Google sent to the U.S. Copyright Office showed just how much being hit by the Pirate Update could sting.

2022: Merchants that provided an excellent customer experience would see a boost in rankings and other visibility improvements in the Google Shopping tab.

2022: Advertisers in sensitive verticals would remain opted out of this change for existing campaigns.

2022: Advertisers were opted into all five of the platform’s recommendation types.

2021: These could provide better and wider view of your data across various Google services.

2021: Going way back into the early days of the SEO industry and walking you through how it matured over the years.

2019: This section helped you see how well your product markup was performing in Google’s search results.

2019: The answers that were there mostly came from Local Guides, who may or may not have provided accurate information.

2019: Google also introduced two new reporting options to help advertisers better evaluate their responsive display ads.

2019: The ads featured a carousel of images.

2018: The latest version featured streamlined workflows and reflected the design updates in the new AdWords experience.

2017: She was best known for her talent for conveying complex technical topics in an understandable and actionable manner.

2017: Virtual offices were not considered service-area businesses and the virtual office had to be staffed during business hours.

2017: The new label for search text ads rolled out globally.

2016: A look at what was and was not changing.

2016: The vertical lead generation programs for credit cards, auto insurance, mortgages and travel insurance would start winding down Feb. 23.

2014: The “story” appearing at the top of the Google News entertainment section was all types of bad.

2013: More:

2013: Offer Extensions let AdWords advertisers post deal offers underneath a normal Google Search ad.

2013: Court affirmed a circuit court’s ruling that it’s OK to use trademarks as keywords to trigger the display of paid search ads.

2013: Facebook, YouTube, Yahoo, Wikipedia and Amazon.

2013: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2012: Google did this in combination with Microsoft Bing and Yahoo Search as a “joint effort.”

2012: The purpose was to make the search results for you and your friends more personalized and richer.

2011: Pierre Far from Google shared how to design mobile-friendly websites while considering Google’s webmaster guidelines and best practices.

2011: The new display was organized into different content types, replacing the old version which showed results in a straight list format with no organization.

2011: Google filed a friend-of-the-court brief in a civil case against Isohunt Web Technologies, a BitTorrent site, because it was concerned the court would set a precedent it didn’t like.

2011: Data from Google’s search suggest/auto-complete function indicated that French people were routinely searching on politicians’ names followed by the world “juif,” which means “Jewish” in French.

2011: Some in Russia wanted to lock down the Internet in similar ways to China, restricting some Google searches, access to social networks and more.

2011: “Black Swan” was the top searched nominated film.

2011: China Mobile and state-run news agency Xinhua launched Panguso, a search engine that let people search for news, web sites, images, videos and audio.

2010: Google would show the images on the webpages on that domain, and ignore the host of that image.

2010: Rather than “About me” showing, your Buzz activity appeared by default.

2010: 21 of the 26 speakers during the hearing were against the settlement.

2008: European data privacy regulators said that collecting IP addresses or search history is gathering personal information.

2008: Google co-founder Sergey Brin said he found the prospect of Microsoft owning Yahoo “unnerving.”

2008: An email from Kevin Johnson, president of Microsoft Platforms & Services Division, had a tone of confidence that assumed a deal with Yahoo would ultimately take place.

2008: Microsoft was running another search and win promotion.

2008: What was the most hyped thing Lanzone was seeing? “Beyond social networks, virtual worlds.”

2008: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2007: Google CEO Eric Schmidt said they would be releasing anti-piracy technologies for YouTube “very soon.”

2007: Google Apps Premier Edition gave you everything in standard Google Apps, plus several other features.

2007: Yahoo would be redirecting “domain:” and “hostname:” queries to Site Explorer.

2007: Buyers viewed more search results (10 vs. 8) and took more time to view the results (11.4 seconds vs. 9.4 seconds) than information searchers.

2007: A consumer watchdog filed a friend of the court brief on behalf of a Florida realtor sued by a homebuilder for using its corporate name in the URL of a website and buying sponsored search ads using the trademarked name to promote the site.

2007: In January, search engines accounted for 13.3% of all UK internet visits, compared with 11.5% for adult websites.

2007: This beta test had ended.

2007: FeedBurner was able to track clicks on virtually all web-based RSS readers.

