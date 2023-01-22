Google deduplicates featured snippets

In 2020, Google rolled out a global change to featured snippets that resulted in any URL only appearing once on the first page of search results, instead of twice.

Google said there would be no change to its overall set of web search results. There would still be 10 unique listings, as before. It’s just that Google would be deduplicating and no longer show any of those listings twice.

Google Search Liaison Danny Sullivan announced the news via Twitter:

If a web page listing is elevated into the featured snippet position, we no longer repeat the listing in the search results. This declutters the results & helps users locate relevant information more easily. Featured snippets count as one of the ten web page listings we show. @dannysullivan

In November, Google was testing removing a site’s normal snippet when a featured snippet was displayed. Google even tested this back in 2017.

Read about it in Listings that earn featured snippets will not repeat on the first page of Google search.

Also on this day

2021: The updated interface aimed to make the search interface easier to read for searchers while providing a cleaner and more modern experience.

2021: The new form asked the business owner, “Why are you reporting this review?” Then it offered multiple options.

2021: “The latest version of the Code requires Google to pay to link to news sites, breaking a fundamental principle of how the web works,” said Mel Silva, Google Australia’s managing director.

2021: The potential for more links to appear in this high-visibility search result feature had SEOs concerned about click-through rates, brand safety and how to optimize for it.

2020: New guidelines were added in several areas, including crawling, structured data, visual content, and best practices.

2020: In this installment of Barry Schwartz’s vlog series, he chats with Sperzel about how he got into technical SEO, site architecture and spider crawling issues, and more.

2019: Improved process would make it easier to set up service areas on GMB.

2019: Defendant firm had falsely represented that it was acting on behalf of Google.

2018: Most users were able to see their properties in the new Search Console beta.

2018: The animated image highlighted the director’s technique for creating montage film effects.

2016: According to court documents and testimony in Oracle’s copyright suit against Google, “Apple received $1 billion from its rival in 2014.”

2016: Including “powered by” search, Google controlled 64.8% of US search query volume, while Bing powered 32.2% of organic search.

2016: The latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2016: The interactive doodle included an animated Scoville, pepper facts and a game pitting an ice-cream cone against different pepper types.

2015: Yahoo won the deal to be the default search engine in Firefox in November; now after losing some search share, Google was fighting back.

2015: Advertisers could see how ads would display with bid increases before committing to new keyword bids.

2015: Days after Yahoo was caught testing a Google search design interface, Bing is also caught testing it.

2015: It combined the company’s high-intent local query data with cross-screen behavior and ad exchange mobile display inventory.

2014: The crawl errors report showed errors on the final URL of the redirect, as opposed to the origin URL of the redirect.

2014: A video answered the question: “Are Facebook and Twitter signals part of the ranking algorithm?” Short answer: no.

2014: The data provided background on the website listed in the search result, and it appeared in a small popup window that’s accessible from a clickable link on the second line of the result.

2014: That meant more protection for searchers but what did the loss of referrer data mean for search marketers?

2014: The options you saw at the top might differ or be in a different order based on the query you entered into Google’s search box.

2014: Display advertising did generate more search volume, clicks and conversions.

2013: A new Panda refresh.

2013: Desktop searches remained level from Q3 2012 to Q4 2012, while mobile experienced an increase in search share.

2013: The cost-per-click across Google’s advertising business increased approximately 2% in the fourth quarter, as compared to the third quarter, after several consecutive quarters of decline.

2013: Since June 2011, Google’s top bar had a black background color with white/gray text overlaid.

2013: You (or others) could tag pages to appear associated with you in Bing’s search results. This would be visible to those who had a Facebook account connected to Bing.

2013: The traditional role played by libraries, including access to print works and professional librarians, was still important to most.

2012: Transit time search was only available in cities where Google had partnered with local transit agencies to integrate their data into Google Maps.

2011: Matt Cutts confirmed that Google had discussed giving searchers the ability to remove domains from its search results.

2010: Cutts answered a question about where he thought Google and search would be in 2010. In another video, he re-created his presentation on the “state of the index.”

2010: Globally, searches grew overall by 46%.

2010: Google added an events hCalendar microformat and started highlighting answers in the snippets.

2010: This was part of a plan to diversify their portfolios over time.

2010: Google also ranked fourth on the list in 2009, after being first in 2007 and 2008.

2010: Ballmer called it an “irrational business decision” on Google’s part.

2010: How to see before and after images, taken by satellite, as well as 360-degree ground-level videos.

2010: Microsoft wanted people to download (or update Sliverlight) so they could use the new and improved Bing Maps.

2010: The latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2009: Google reported revenues of $5.70 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2008, an increase of 18% compared to the fourth quarter of 2007.

2009: For all the effort to put value into real-time search, particularly where Twitter was concerned – Twitter itself may have put an end to those efforts by announcing new limits on its API.

2009: The layoff rumors were true, though the numbers were less than anticipated.

2009: The Google AdWords team has launched a new mini-site to help advertisers reach their goals in light of the current economy.

2009: Job search was the fastest-growing search category in the U.S. in 2008.

2009: President Obama inherited all the links containing anchor text with the words “miserable failure” in them, aimed at former president Bush.

2008:Yahoo had been rolling out updates to their “crawling, indexing and ranking algorithms” over the past couple days.

2008: “Google would exchange its technological know-how for Publicis’s analytical and media planning expertise.”

2008: The fast response was meant for “corporate policy issues.”

2008: A design in Satya Paul’s collection was named “Oogle sari” that looked like a sari

made up of the Google web search results.

2008: The video reportedly drew over 15,000 hits in just two days and apparently embarrassed the couple tremendously.

2007: Yahoo officially confirmed recent speculations of an index update taking place.

2007: Google has quietly removed the information, which included usernames and passwords of individuals, including credentials for accounts at banks and other financial institutions.

2007: This was due to a discussion of a new SEO contest, where editors were warned of an onslaught of spam.

2007: Google would make some of BBC’s content available through Google Video and possibly YouTube.

2007: That time when Google Germany disappeared due to google.de domain registrations shenanigans.

2007: Google was “always considering new ways to extend Google’s advertising program to benefit our users, advertisers and publishers” – including in-game advertising.

2007: They hoped to “allow readers to download entire books to their computers in a format that they could read on screen or on mobile devices such as a Blackberry.”

2007: Google added your sponsored link click activity to Google Search History.

2007: It sought to solve the problem of figuring out where to go and what to do with a group of colleagues or friends.

