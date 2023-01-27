Google AdWords API launches

In 2005, Google launched the Google AdWords API.

Google said API usage would be free, though activity was capped via a quota system. Those with larger accounts or spending more with Google would be allowed to have higher activity.

Google described the AdWords API as a:

…free Google AdWords beta feature that enables developers to create computer programs that interact directly with the AdWords system. The AdWords API is designed for developers representing tech-savvy advertisers and the ecosystem of third parties which includes SEMs (search engine marketers), agencies, and other online marketing professionals who manage multiple client accounts and/or large campaigns. Google News – AdWords API

The Google AdWords API had a good run. It wasn’t until April 29, 2021 that Google would tell developers using the AdWords API they would need to upgrade to the Google Ads API by April 27, 2022. That’s the date when Google AdWords API officially sunset.

