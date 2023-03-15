2022: Integrating enabled advertisers to see sessions, users and conversions within the context of dimensions such as source, campaign, medium and default channel grouping.

2022: These features were previewed at the Search On event in 2021.

2021: Spoiler alert: It would be dead within a year.

2021: Google confirmed it was showing cost estimates from Homewyse for some local queries.

2019: Google’s Danny Sullivan gave the latest algorithm change a name – “March 2019 Core Update.”

2019: Brands had limited or non-existent review-response strategies, failed to optimize for unbranded keywords and didn’t do enough local-social posting.

2019: A small business advocate called for new regulation.

2018: Proposed rules were designed to redress the “superior bargaining power” of the large internet brands.

2018: Report showed where people requesting directions to your business were located.

2018: Failure to improve Siri could eventually impact iPhone sales.

2017: GoogleBot did not visit a test page that Chrome accessed days before.

2016: The suite, designed for enterprise-level companies, consisted of six products that could be used together or on their own and integrated with AdWords and DoubleClick.

2016: The user-agent would change from an iPhone user-agent to an Android user-agent, but it would have no impact on 99% of all web sites, Google said.

2016: Business cards, candidate cards, presidential election cards and now cricket player cards were the latest supported in Google Posts.

2016: Google added a ride-sharing tab to maps to enable more options and faster time to destination.

2016: Google continued to expand its 2016 election-related search results.

2016: Google’s metronome default rate was 120 beats per minute, but the full range went from 40 to 208 BPM.

2016: The new APIs exposed a lot more functionality for developers within the Bing Search infrastructure.

2015: Google warned webmasters in those two countries about its rules on paid links four days earlier.

2013: Related: Google: We’re Unlikely To Confirm Current Or Future Panda Updates

2013: A BBC representative sought help to find out how to find those unnatural links so they could be removed and a reconsideration request be submitted.

2013: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2012: Google would reportedly be providing more direct answers and gaining “semantic” smarts to understand more about what words mean.

2012: Google Flight Search was taking off to international destinations.

2012: The Twitter icon, a large grey “trending” button and the number of shares was displayed under the link.

2012: Including a refresh to the Pushpin buttons and Popup menu.

2012: TheFind argued that Google could use its dominance to prevent innovative smaller players from gaining the kind of visibility and adoption that would otherwise be possible.

2011: Google disabled the ability to star search results from within the Google search results page.

2011: Google pledged to investigate complaints from reliable brand owners within 24 hours, step up reviews of AdWords creative to find counterfeiters, and introduced a new help center page for the reporting of counterfeits.

2011: The entertainment industry had been lobbying heavily for more government intervention to protect their interests.

2011: Google would pay for the installation of thousands of special cash-register systems at merchant locations.

2011: A pretty comprehensive overhaul of the app’s look and functionality.

2011: Topsy launched a new search engine that surfaced hot videos that were being shared on Twitter.

2010: Google’s Matt Cutts confirmed that a 301 redirect will not always pass the full PageRank from the old URL to the new URL.

2010: Google was trying to show the public how transparent they were.

2010: More than two-thirds of online news consumers visited news portals like Yahoo News or Google News.

2010: If most people wouldn’t pay for content and advertising was only marginally effective, where would revenue come from to support online journalism? A tax or levy on Google.

2010: Personal animosity was driven by a sense of “betrayal” over the alleged copying of the iPhone by Android.

2010: Rhea Drysdale fought to the end using her own money and time to beat the trademark claim.

2010: Facebook.com received 7.07% of all internet visits during the week that ended on March 13, with Google getting 7.03%.

2010: Twitter introduced a new platform called @anywhere that would allow websites to integrate Twitter features more easily.

2007: You could get a report from Google of the top anchor text phrases used when people linked to your site.

2007: How AdSense ads could totally go against the message of your sex content and concerns that Google was banning some sexual orientation terms as offensive.

2007: Piper Jaffray financial analyst Safa Rashtchy had been covering the search space seriously for years.

