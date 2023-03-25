Google Panda patent granted

In 2014, a patent (Ranking search results) written by Google’s Navneet Panda and Vladimir Ofitserov – possibly describing the Google Panda algorithm update, or parts of it – was granted.

However, the fact that Google was granted this patent didn’t necessarily mean it was being used by Google at the time, or that it hadn’t been modified since the application was filed.

Read all about it in Google Granted Patent For Panda Algorithm and dive deeper into Bill Slawski’s Google’s Panda Granted a Patent on Ranking Search Results and Is Ranking Search Results the Panda Patent? on SEO by the Sea. And here’s the patent.

In short, it was about looking at inbound links and how many search queries were made about a particular page/resource, and it modified the “initial scores” for the pages/resources being ranked.

Slawski explained the patent had many parts that worked together:

Determining, for many groups of resources, a count of independent incoming links to help in the group

Deciding, for each of the plurality of groups of resources, a count of reference queries

Choosing, for each of the plurality of groups of resources, a respective group-specific modification factor, wherein the group-specific modification factor for each group get based on the count of independent links and the count of reference queries for the group

Associating, with each of the plurality of groups of resources, the respective group-specific modification factor for the group, wherein the respective group-specific modification for the group modifies initial scores generated for help in the group in response to received search queries

Also on this day

2022: Were both top results position one or did Google count the one on the right as position two?

2021: Between March 10 and 23 there was a data issue with the crawl stats report, no Google Search performance issues were associated with this data bug.

2021: Google came up with new structured data and Search Console reporting to help educational websites understand which pages had these content types.

2021: Microsoft wanted to build into the core of WordPress the ability to automatically push new and updated URLs to Bing and other search engines.

2021: Ad suggestions marked as auto-apply would start serving after 14 days if no action was taken.

2020: The new design featured an Explore tab with recommendations based on the listener’s interests.

2020: The tool was under ‘Close this business on Google.’

2020: What veteran SEOs were doing to help clients adapt to business during and after the pandemic.

2020: A large majority of consumers expected a recession next year but were spending up to 30% more online, according to a survey.

2020: The push to downgrade streaming quality was primarily focused in Europe with regulatory mandates to reduce network strain.

2020: And a bit about using Python.

2019: Google released its annual webspam report last week to highlight advances against content that seeks to manipulate ranking algorithms and harm users.

2019: Google announced that its AMP and mobile-friendly test tools supported the ability to edit code and rerun the test, live.

2019: Third-party tech support scams, cryptocurrency and weapons ad content topped the areas of attention.

2019: Users could search by time and make travel or transportation decisions accordingly.

2016: The feature was designed to help managers set up a lot of dynamic search ad categories quickly.

2016: Firm argued number of searchers and searches per user have grown significantly on the PC since last year.

2016: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2015: You could now communicate subdomain moves in Google Webmaster Tools Change of Address tool.

2015: There were no degrees of mobile-friendliness in this algorithm.

2015: New site offered tools, content and solicited business owners to update information.

2014: It was unclear if the issue was with Google or with the publishers.

2014: A website that was using Twitter to renew paid links appeared to have earned a Google penalty.

2014: BrandVerity added a process to its paid search ad monitoring system to give clients direct feedback from Google and the Yahoo Bing Network on trademark violation complaints.

2014: While this wasn’t entirely helpful it did offer some discovery potential.

2013: After over a year of the blocked sites feature not working (and two months after Google promised it would return) Google officially declared they were discontinuing the feature.

2013: Google announced an update to its AdWords trademark policy that streamlined the rules on using third-party trademark keywords in campaigns.

2013: Google’s tool was a result of an agreement with the US Federal Trade Commission over antitust charges.

2013: Bing announced support for HTML5 pushState as a way to implement AJAX on a site in a way that helped Bing crawl and index the URLs and content.

2013: The keyword data was passed from Facebook with a query string [q={keyword}] appended to the end of the referring URL.

2013: LinkedIn launched a new unified search feature and a smarter query intent algorithm that continuously served up more relevant results.

2013: Did Apple see indoor location as a future part of the iOS platform?

2011: “To make our schedule to ship the tablet, we made some design tradeoffs,” said Andy Rubin, vice-president for engineering at Google and head of its Android group.

2011: Facebook was testing new ad targeting options that displayed creative beside content that was contextually relevant, similarly to Google’s AdSense.

2011: He spent a fair amount of time talking about the “misconception” that advertisers can access your personal information, but rather, that Facebook does the targeting based on advertiser selection.

2011: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2010: Google executives page was showing up in Chinese language.

2010: Google had initiated a trial of remarketing for display and text ads throughout its content network in March 2009.

2010: The reactions to Google’s partial withdrawal from China continued.

2010: Many of the improvements were focused on the UI, richer vertical experiences, maps and real-time information.

2010: The North American search engine marketing industry was expected to grow 14% from $14.6 billion in 2009 to $16.6 billion by the end of 2010.

2010: Divorce, depression, jealousy, cancer and more.

2009: The My Location feature let you search without needing to input a city name or some other geographic modifier.

2009: An alert on the FareChase website indicated it was the service’s final day and encouraged users to instead use Yahoo Travel.

2008: Google would increase the width of the search box if a query was long enough to warrant a wider search box.

2008: Google did not win any of the 700MHz bandwidth, although it secured the right of open access for third-party devices and software on the C Block.

2008: Was government intervention the secret hope of Yahoo management?

2008: Google, Yahoo, and News Corp.’s MySpace joined forces to announce that OpenSocial, the social networking platform alternative to Facebook’s platform, was going to become a non-profit foundation.

