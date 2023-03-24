Google’s top 3 search ranking factors

In 2016, Google’s Andrey Lipattsev revealed that links, content and RankBrain were the top three ranking signals in Google’s search algorithm.

RankBrain was the third most important ranking factor. Google told us so in 2015.

As for the other two? Lipattsev revealed them during a Q&A and said: “I can tell you what they are. It is content. And it’s links pointing to your site.”

Also on this day

2022: Less than 1% of the content viewed on Google Maps was fraudulent or abusive, Google said.

2022: This was a pilot with a limited number of providers, including MinuteClinic at CVS.

2022: Twitter announced it was giving users a long-requested feature – the ability to search the direct messages (DM) inbox by keyword.

2021: Property promotion ads helped hotels capture demand from users looking for places to stay.

2021: Microsoft said it was committed to keeping the ads in Microsoft Bing fair and in compliance with its ad policies.

2020: The postponement would impact digital as well as TV ad spending plans.

2020: Social distancing resulted in wild click behavior swings across sectors including grocers, productivity tools, restaurants and hotels.

2020: Donate buttons appeared on profiles in selected categories by default.

2017: Version 11.9 offered support for Enhanced CPC bidding and the ability to export standard text ads to a spreadsheet formatted for enhanced text ads.

2017: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2016: CNIL in France refused to compromise on its demand for Google to remove all Right to Be Forgotten content from its entire index.

2016: Refugee, immigration, gun control, economy and health care-related searches on YouTube had risen during the past year.

2015: Bing was so confident in some of their search results that they would remove the pagination to additional search result pages.

2015: After Yahoo lost some Firefox users to Google, Yahoo began notifying these users to switch back to Yahoo Search as their default search provider.

2014: Matt Cutts, Google’s head of search spam, responded on Twitter to someone who noticed that many websites in Greece received penalties.

2014: Notifications continued to be confusing when they should have been getting easier to understand.

2014: Cutts answers: How can you tell if your site is suffering from an algorithmic penalty, or you are simply being outgunned by better content?

2014: It had only been available through mobile devices or to those using beta versions of Chrome.

2014: Saying “Play some music” after tapping the Google search mic or saying “Ok Google” would prompt the app to create an “I’m feeling lucky” radio station.

2014: Quora announced new Verified Profiles, adding a checkmark to profile pictures of public figures and writers deemed worthy by the site.

2013: Letter asserts that the EU must address “Google’s search manipulation practices” in the form of “the systematic promotion of Google’s own services, and the systematic demotion or exclusion of its competitors’ services.”

2011: To recap: Google bought a website, penalized it a day later, then removed the penalty two weeks later and now a day after the penalty was removed, they penalized it again!

2011: Google provided new reporting for its AdWords Campaign Experiments (ACE), which allowed advertisers to test keyword, bids, placements and other variables.

2011: Google encouraged TV show owners/providers to begin tagging their online videos with several new fields that could be used in both video sitemaps and mRSS feeds.

2011: Google announced a new version of AdWords called Media Ads, aimed initially at marketers of major motion pictures with new releases.

2011: Brand Finance said, “the world’s increasing dependence on the internet is reflected by Google’s position at no. 1.”

2011: Yahoo (in its capacity as a search engine) was found liable for helping facilitate copyright infringement by indexing and linking to sites that allowed the unauthorized download of an Iranian film.

2011: Ohio was the latest considering an antitrust investigation against Google, joining Wisconsin and Texas.

2011: Google won a $1.6 million settlement against five defendants that it sued in December 2009 over the use of Google’s name in what the company called “a widespread Internet advertising scam.”

2011: A Facebook spokesperson said a second search box was not a Facebook test and was likely caused by some third-party action or tool.

Year: There was a “consumer reports”-like angle here except that the content was from a range of third-party sources and all free.

2011: The European Advocate General recommended that the Court of Justice of the European Union rule against retailer Marks & Spencer for bidding on the trademarked terms of the flower delivery network company.

2011: In Yahoo’s Search Direct feature, 21 of the 26 one-letter alphabet queries showed a Yahoo property as the first “answer.”

2010: Google said it was “meant to give users who click on a result, visit a web page, then click back, the opportunity to discover more information of that same type.”

2010: A Google spokesperson called it a limited test, though “many” business owners were able to see the new options.

2010: Google’s Sergey Brin wanted the US government to make fighting Chinese censorship a high priority and was disappointed with Microsoft for continuing to censor.

2010: Google’s spend on lobbying went from $260,000 in 2005 to more than $4 million in 2009.

2010: Google updated Google Bookmarks to allow you to create lists and share those bookmark lists with others.

2010: They took their Bing promotional efforts inside Microsoft’s own Xbox gaming platform with free codes that let Xbox Live users outfit their avatars in Bing T-shirts.

2009: New data sources, category suggestions and U.S. metros.

2009: Refinements were improved and would appear more frequently, and more often, at the top of pages.

2009: Microsoft was planning to compete more aggressively with Google StreetView by soliciting user-generated photos and then geotagging and Photosynthing them.

2009: Campbell was at Alta Vista and later spent several years in the search unit of AOL.

2009: BioNumbers was a collection of common biological numbers that was useful for scientists and researchers.

2008: Google quietly introduced a new, experimental mobile interface called “LCB” that emphasized browsing instead of search.

2008: Demographic bidding allowed advertisers to show their ads to specific age groups and genders.

2008: Google added a link to the home page of Google News that says “Comments by People in the News” and made it easier to comment on an article.

2008: One of the first times the plaintiff won in a case between advertisers over trademarks in search ads.

