Moz upgrades its Domain Authority metric

In 2019, SEO tool Moz announced an update to how they measured Domain Authority (DA).

Basically, DA is a score, from 0-100, that “predicts how likely a website is to rank in search engine result pages.”

Curious about what changed? Read all about it in Moz upgrades controversial ‘domain authority’ metric.

To be clear, Google does not use Domain Authority to determine ranking. “We don’t use domain authority at all in our algorithms,” according to a tweet. by Google’s John Mueller.

I bolded that part above because the DA metric has caused confusion within the SEO industry, as many have basically assigned it value as a meaningful SEO metric, akin to the old visible Google PageRank scores. And you will often see it in spammy SEO and link building emails.

Even Rand Fishkin, who created the metric, essentially disowned Domain Authority as something he didn’t care much about anymore (“I know. I created it, but still”) during Milestone’s Engage conference in August 2022.

Also on this day

2020: The feds were interviewing publishers and ad-tech rivals about whether Google has too much control “over the monetization of digital content.”

2020: The subscription-based product could also be used to identify review trends across sites.

2020: In this installment of Barry Schwartz’s vlog series, he also chatted with Boykin about Google penalties, algorithm updates and the importance of featured snippets and people also ask for SEO.

2019: Google executives discussed search experience, campaign, device and performance updates.

2018: The popular auditing tool used by developers and search marketers enabled users to run basic SEO checks against site pages.

2018: Google’s partnership with WordPress aimed to jump-start the platform’s support of the latest web technologies, particularly those involving performance and mobile experience.

2018: “Major content mismatch” were due to a processing error on Google’s side.

2016: After being quiet for over a year on link network penalties, Google said it had penalized a large, Japanese-based link network.

2016: New conversion columns were also available in the latest update.

2016: Google updated its store name guidelines in the Merchant Store policy center to specifically cite emoticons and emoji among its don’ts.

2016: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2015: Twitter confirmed that it had a deal again to supply Google with access to its full stream of tweets.

2015: Would it be Bing, Yahoo or Apple itself that supplied Safari’s search engine?

2015: Lack of keyword attribution created a “blind spot” for search marketers.

2015: Google Webmaster Tools email notifications drove app deep linking awareness in terms of errors and impression and click statistics.

2014: Google escaped any significant fines or penalties. More coverage: Wow! See How Much Screen Real Estate Google Is Giving Rivals In Its EU Antitrust Settlement

2014: How to get it: marking up content that was invisible to users, marking up irrelevant or misleading content, and/or other manipulative behavior that violated Google’s Rich Snippet Quality guidelines.

2014: Ramaswamy and Wojcicki shared the title of SVP, Ads & Commerce, and had been jointly running the ads division for the prior year.

2014: Only 47% of respondents from within a company said there would be a significant or, at least, some increase to their SEO budget.

2014: Active local business accounts on Yelp grew to 67,000 in 2013, up 69% year-over-year.

2014: Microsoft had reportedly signed a multi-year agreement to license Foursquare data for both mobile and Bing on the PC.

2014: When Bing users searched on specific sports and athletes the search engine would include Olympic-related schedules and content in its search results.

2014: How Google, Bing and Yahoo stacked up in this Olympic effort.

2014: Apparently because Scout had higher user ratings than Google Maps in the Google Play store at the time.

2013: Either they needed to change their ways — and become much more transparent and easy to use — or they would apparently need to look elsewhere for ads. More coverage: IAC: We Comply With Google’s Toolbar Standards

2013: 70% of SMBs said they didn’t have the time to manage listings on all of the sites that consumers use.

2013: The study found that ads associated with black identifying names were more likely to have ads with the word “arrest” in them than ads that were associated with white identifying names.

2013: A Dilbert cartoon once again took a jab at SEOs and what they do or can do.

2012: In past years, organizations like the NFL, the playing teams, and the failed to show up in search results because none of their sites answered the question.

2012: Google didn’t seem to occupy any higher ground than Microsoft when it came to using data gathered from browser add-ons to improve its own services, including its search engine.

2012: The NFL and FOX were still nowhere to be found.

2010: The content block, called “Nearby places you might like,” appeared below reviews on the place page and show up to 10 recommended businesses.

2010: Deal included a more robust Bing search experience on Facebook. Also, Bing would power Facebook search outside of the U.S., to all Facebook users, worldwide.

2010: The highly-anticipated iPhone app was intended to enable you to do more with your voice and your phone in fewer clicks or moves.

2010: All three had Super Bowl shortcuts/oneboxes in place.

2010: Major events from the year 2002 in consumer search.

2010: Y could compare, side by side, the earth as it is today versus how it was during World War II.

2010: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2009: It was still a limited beta to test the effectiveness of engaging potential customers for advertisers.

2009: If you viewed the book on a mobile device, they would try to extract the text using OCR and show you plain text, not scanned text.

2008: Although the bad reputation issue had been out there for years, demand for SEO services was as strong as ever.

2008: There seemed to be mounting cynicism and detachment among Yahoos.

2008 elections

2007: You could view and even download thousands of links to your site via Google Webmaster Central.

2007: They analyzed IP address, duplicate clicks, and various other clicking patterns to detect click fraud.

2007: Although there were improvements over 2006, this year was still lacking in terms of integrating their offline and online ad efforts.

2007: Google didn’t know whether a video was infringing. It simply knew it was reported as an infringement.

2007: Krillion helped consumers find where they could buy products in their markets after conducting online research.

2007: The companies included Vodafone, France Telecom, Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom, Hutchison Whampoa, Telecom Italia and Cingular.

2007: It let publishers manage and serve their own advertisements, bypassing Google, Yahoo and other third-party contextual advertising services.

2007: 28% of internet users had tagged or categorized content online such as photos, news stories or blog posts.

