2022: Google also added hotel attributes to define if hotels offered support to those displaced from Ukraine.

2020: It was critical that precautions being taken were discoverable in search results.

2020: Does adding schema help improve your search rankings? Google said no but…

2019: Related: Early data on Google March 2019 Core Update show an interesting pattern

2019: With this update, Bid Strategy Type was no longer a required column.

2019: McDonald’s campaign showed drivers in-car ads that mirrored billboards.

2016: After testing various combinations, Google launched new filter buttons in the image search results.

2016: The ad extension was in beta in the U.S.

2016: The winning photo would be featured on Bing’s home page during National Park Week and used as Bing’s Facebook and Twitter cover photo in April.

2016: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2015: Google had become increasingly aggressive in trying to lure back users.

2014: Amid criticism from politicians and Google’s critics, EU antitrust chief Joaquín Almunia essentially said that Google’s antitrust settlement proposal was a done deal.

2014: Advertisers were able to start including multiple versions of keywords through Bing Ads Editor and the Bing Ads Upload API.

2014: The chief virtue of KitLocate was that it provided location to apps without using much power – unlike GPS or triangulation, which could drain mobile batteries.

2014: Agencies and business owners could use the tool to research where their listings appeared online, manage claiming and verification and listings submission.

2014: There was a fun search marketing-related Dilbert strip on the topic of doing and presenting your keyword research to your boss.

2013: Google’s John Mueller: “We found unnatural links to an individual article, and took a granular action based on that.”

2013: The tool let you move from one domain to another domain as well as from within a site; URLs to URLs.

2011: Google added a one box even when it only had a “best guess” at the answer to a search.

2011: AllTheWeb one of the search engines Yahoo acquired in 2003 to help build Yahoo Search, would sunset April 4, 2011.

2011: A website builder and SEO firm was held liable in federal court in a case in which it was accused of enabling the sale of counterfeit goods.

2011: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2010: The Sponsored Map Icons were a new way to promote your business within Google Maps.

2010: The company said it would soon let web users opt-out of being tracked by its popular Google Analytics software.

2010: YouTube’s chief counsel accused Viacom of “continuously and secretly” putting its content on YouTube, and “deliberately” making the material look amateur.

2010: An updated interface and some feature changes to help improve usability.

2009: Cutts answers: “Does the position of keywords in the URL affect ranking?”

2009: Be careful what you say in a public setting and use social media tools to help you, not hurt you.

2009: Newssift aimed to bring context and meaning that its creators said was missing from traditional keyword-based business news search engines.

2008: Users would now be able to edit any details about a business or location, or add new businesses, even if they weren’t the business owner.

2008: Yahoo expected to double its operating cash flow in three years from $1.9 billion to $3.7 billion.

2008: China’s Alibaba.com, in which Yahoo was a significant minority shareholder, enjoyed a massive 340% gain in net profit tied to China’s fast-growing economy.

From Search Marketing Expo (SMX)

Past contributions from Search Engine Land’s Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)

These columns are a snapshot in time and have not been updated since publishing, unless noted. Opinions expressed in these articles are those of the author and not necessarily Search Engine Land.

< March 17 | Search Marketing History | March 19 >