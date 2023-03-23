March 2022 product reviews update launches

In 2022, Google began rolling out the March 2022 product reviews update. This update would finish rolling out on April 11.

This was the third version of Google’s search algorithm update that aims to reward the most helpful and useful review-related content for searchers. This update seemed less impactful than the December 2021 product reviews update.

Google shared what mattered with the product reviews update:

Include helpful in-depth details, like the benefits or drawbacks of a certain item, specifics on how a product performs or how the product differs from previous versions

Come from people who have actually used the products, and show what the product is physically like or how it’s used

Include unique information beyond what the manufacturer provides — like visuals, audio or links to other content detailing the reviewer’s experience

Cover comparable products, or explain what sets a product apart from its competitors



Also on this day

2022: Also, Google said they saw a 60% increase in natural language queries by searchers.

2022: After trying to relaunch it with strict requirements, Google seemed intent on building goodwill among the PPC marketers who participated.

2022: Meta consolidated its products into the Meta Advantage suite, which allowed advertisers to automate part of a – or an entire – campaign.

2022: Data could help search marketers determine whether they were paid what they were worth – and, if not, ask for a raise or start looking for a new gig.

2021: Plus, enabling YouTube video playback directly within Twitter could help content creators get more views.

2021: The question seemed to be around whether a web browser placing a user in a cohort counted as a use of personal data under the privacy laws.

2020: Many updates were taking considerably longer than normal.

2020: The slate of ads and analytics features specifically aimed at mobile gaming marketers would roll out over the coming months.

2020: In less than a month, the SERP shifted from brand results to one focused on the coronavirus outbreak.

2020: The SpecialAnnouncement markup could be applied to coronavirus-related business, travel, health agency and testing center updates.

2020: E-commerce ad spending jumped from $4.8 million the week of February 17 to $9.6 million the week of March 9.

2020: Did you know that sometimes when you build SEO tools it helps you learn more about how search works?

2020: Lily Ray, Daniel Waisberg, Pedro Dias and Alexis Sanders discussed how some are helping clients navigate these changes to daily life and business.

2018: Penalties would be stronger, and there would be an individual right of action.

2018: Publishers were asked to manage the consent process on behalf of Google.

2018: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2017: Google’s Gary Illyes said the company was still experimenting with its mobile-first index and didn’t have an exact timeline for launch.

2017: Gary Illyes from Google said the techniques Fred specifically went after were mentioned in its webmaster guidelines.

2016: The Google Partners exam included questions on the latest product features and search trends.

2016: Keyboard part of a larger strategy to boost engagement with search on mobile devices.

2016: Majestic helped SEOs reach for the stars, literally, by aiming to 3-D print the internet in space.

2015: Google added a more colorful experience to their mobile knowledge graph cards. In some cases the results were gray but others have bright green or red.

2015: Bing Ads continued with its consolidation of device targeting, spurred by Google’s Enhanced Campaigns.

2015: Now both Yahoo and Google had search-based mortgage calculators.

2012: Google estimated that about 1.6 percent of queries were affected by this refresh.

2012: Revamp aimed to make it easier for publishers to control the ads that appear on their sites.

2012: Amazon landed on Page 1 about 40% of the time, compared to just over 30% for Wikipedia.

2012: Google scored a 3.9 overall by their employees while Facebook scored a 3.7 in a survey of best places to work.

2012: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2011: Google modified the way its location targeting controls functioned on AdWords to give advertisers more control over who saw their ads.

2011: The first issue was dedicated to “data” as a topic and featured a series of articles written by guest authors and Google employees.

2011: It remained to be seen how many “ordinary users” would take advantage of the first “mainstream” implementation of Google Voice.

2011: The goal was to build web-based tools any user could use to detect Internet throttling, government censorship, and other transparency problems.

2011: The tweets were public updates from the Twitter stream related to the news query.

2011: Microsoft’s Bing team announced some significant changes and updates to Bing For Mobile.

2011: Mobile search wasn’t just done by users “on the go” according to a series of research reports and findings.

2011: American Express released small business survey data about search and social media marketing.

2010: Court: “Google has not infringed trade mark law by allowing advertisers to purchase keywords corresponding to their competitors’ trade marks.”

2010: It showed all the keywords that assisted in conversion made through Google AdWords, rather than just the last one before a buy or conversion action.

2010: A “limited number of advertisers” had agreed to give Google their pricing information.

2010: Ruling authorized a judge’s use of Google to “confirm an intuition about a matter of common knowledge.”

2010: You simply used your finger to draw a shape on a map to search within those location boundaries.

2009: Several big brand media companies told Google they deserved higher rankings in Google’s search results.

2009: Yahoo named Elisa Steele as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer. Yahoo hadn’t had a CMO since 2007.

2009: Microsoft talked up its third-place position in search engine market share as something that gave the company more freedom than Google to take risks.

2007: Google moved the links that used to be directly above the search box to the very top of the page.

2007: A company claimed that Google Suggest was helping people find pirated versions of its software.

2007: Moritz was stepping down to spend more time focused on work as a general partner in Sequoia Capital.

2007: Google has added support for its KML (Earth) format and the open GeoRSS format to the Google Maps API.

2007: The figures also showed the “search pie” itself grew massively.

2007: Mostly the same old news — Google up a bit, everyone else holding steady.

2007: Viacom was sued by several activist groups for allegedly forcing YouTube to remove a video of “The Colbert Report.”

2007: There would be no centralized site for the service. Instead, content would be available through distribution partners, who would also receive a small share of advertising revenue.

