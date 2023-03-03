Google Panda name revealed

In 2011, Google’s Amit Singhal and Matt Cutts revealed that Google Panda was the true name of the update that was informally referred to as Farmer when it launched Feb. 24.

“Well, we named it internally after an engineer, and his name is Panda. So internally we called a big Panda,” Singhal said in a Wired interview with Steven Levy.” He was one of the key guys. He basically came up with the breakthrough a few months back that made it possible.”

Google said the launch of the “Caffeine” indexing infrastructure inadvertently helped increase the visibility of “shallow content.

“Our index grew so quickly, and we were just crawling at a much faster speed. When that happened, we basically got a lot of good fresh content, and some not so good. The problem had shifted from random gibberish, which the spam team had nicely taken care of, into somewhat more like written prose. But the content was shallow,” Singhal added.

